The British Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange), winner of the 2018 Vuelta, will start at the next edition of the Giro d’Italia for the fourth consecutive year, a decision taken after learning about the official route last Wednesday.

Yates, 28, has assessed that the 2021 Giro accumulates a total of 47,000 meters of unevenness, eight high finishes, 7 mountainous stages and only 38.4 kilometers of time trial, ideal data for him to go to settle pending issues. “I like the route of the Giro 2021, I’m interested in the stages and I see that there are some gravel roads. As always in the Giro, the last week seems difficult and there will be a time trial. I think that will be where the race will be decided. “

Yates maintains a love / hate relationship with the Giro after numerous triumphs and tribulations in his search for pink over the years. He finished eighth overall in 2019 and in 2018 he wore the pink jersey for 13 days and won 3 stages to finish 21st overall. “The last two or three years were not what I expected, with a combination of bad luck and some mistakes. All I hope is to have a clean race in 2021, without problems, and that I can show myself in the best possible way.”

The Giro d’Italia have included a stage in Montalcino, in Tuscany, which has 34 kms of gravel roads. Yates will adapt its preparation to these types of surfaces in its preparation before the big start in Turin. “I remember watching the gravel stage of the 2010 Giro d’Italia and I look forward to a similar battle for this year’s race. I will start my season with my first Strade Bianche to gain experience in racing on the ‘white roads’ and I hope that will make me put you in a good position for the May Giro. “

Simon Yates will do the Tirreno Adriatico and the Tour of the Alps on his way to the Giro.