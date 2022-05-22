Simon Yates flew on stage 14 of the Giro d’Italia; Carapaz is the new leader

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Carapaz, trained in Colombia, showed that he is the favorite to win the ‘pink jersey’.
May 21, 2022, 11:50 PM
In the short stage 14 of the Giro d’Italia, the main riders took the day as if it had been a classic race, a single day.
In the 153 km, between Santena and Turin, without major ports, but with 3,000 meters of difference in altitude, the runner who prevailed was the British Simon Yates, from the Bike Exchange.
Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, from Ineos, was third.
