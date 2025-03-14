Last weekend, the representatives of the German Bobverband (BSD) had a lot to celebrate. They experienced an extremely exciting two-way bobshaft World Cup on the ice channel in Lake Placid, two days, four passes, in the end only three hundredths difference between the two top teams. And on top of that there was a German triple success, Francesco Friedrich ahead of Johannes Lochner and Adam Ammour, which should also be a finger for the upcoming weekend: then the royal discipline, the four, increases at the end of the World Cup.