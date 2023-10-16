‘Simón’ is the Venezuelan film that has caused a lot of expectation in 2023 due to the plot it presents. In that sense, very few know the story behind this cinematographic work that recounts the hardest moments that thousands of characters experience due to the crisis in Venezuela during the Government of Nicolás Maduro. This film gem would not have seen the light of day if director Diego Vicentini had not set out to capture his thesis project for his master’s degree on the giant screen.

Many moviegoers love to enjoy feature films without censorship; Therefore, we will tell you where you can see ‘Simon’ without omitting any detail of the harsh reality that was experienced in Venezuela between 2014 and 2017 with a deep narrative. Keep reading this note so you know on which platforms and cinemas you can see the film released last September 7.

In which cinemas in Venezuela can I see the movie ‘Simón’ (2023)?

The movie It was very surprising to have the approval of the regime despite showing heartbreaking graphics of the most difficult moments of the Caribbean country. ‘Simon’ explores themes of trauma, guilt, and the difficult decision of whether to stay in exile or return to face the tyranny of one’s homeland.

On the other hand, despite the warning issued at the time by the regime, until now the film continues to be shown in Venezuelan theaters. Below are the cinemas where you can go see the uncensored film:

United Cinemas

Cinex

SuperCines

Cultural Late Night

Since September 7, ‘Simón’ is available in all the movie theaters of the aforementioned companies.. Likewise, the respective efforts have begun, since they want to reach many more countries, including Peru. At the moment, there is no confirmed date, but the plans for the expansion of this social problem in Venezuela can be seen by more nations.

Christian McGaffney is the protagonist of this Venezuelan film. Photo: The National

What is the Venezuelan film ‘Simón’ (2023) about?

The film by Venezuelan director Diego Vicentini tells the story of a young student, played by the actor Christian McGaffneywho decides to emigrate to the United States to seek political asylum after the protests and repression by the crisis in Venezuela. However, in the process, he remembers everything he has been through and wonders if it was really worth it.

