Simon has been in theaters for less than a month and has become the highest-grossing Venezuelan film of 2023. It is the story of a student leader who is asking for political asylum in the United States, while confronting his traumas after being detained during the anti-government protests in 2017 and tortured in a Venezuelan prison. The film has been released with the bittersweet surprise of not having been censored. “In Venezuela it is news that a film was not censored,” its director Diego Vicentini (Caracas, 1994) warns ironically, in a video call from Panama, the tenth stop on a promotional tour of the region in which he says he has converted the theaters. of cinema in a therapeutic space with his first feature film.

The movie continues to accumulate viewers, while Anthropology student John Álvarez, 22 days after his defense denounced that he was tortured, was finally examined by forensics. This week it was learned that he lost vision in his left eye and has liver injuries from the blows. It happens on screen but it continues to happen off screen as well. “Every day that passes and this doesn’t change, there are more people suffering,” says Vicentini. Hence comes the urgency of the filmmaker, who is not even 30 years old, to tell a wound that remains open for a large part of Venezuelans. More than 150 were murdered and thousands were detained during those days of repression and chaos by the security forces.

“It is hard to see in each city and each country the collective wound that we have and how each person tells their story and how it connects with Simon. It hurts to see how universal the pain they have caused us is. And it has also been a joint therapeutic space. Being 300 people, 600, a thousand in a movie theater feeling more or less the same helps us heal,” says the director. The film has moved the country outside and inside. This week in Caracas, in an airy room with fans because the country’s recurring power fluctuations damaged the air conditioners, much of the audience cried silently and applauded before the credits. A few days ago at the function in Medellín, a Venezuelan told the story of a friend who had been killed during the protests, whose parents committed suicide some time later because they did not receive justice. “Everywhere I go I find people who were detained, tortured or who know someone who experienced that.”

In 2009, Vicentini emigrated with his family to the United States. She was barely 15 years old when she left and lived through the almost four months of protests in 2017 through social networks while studying film in Los Angeles. “When I woke up I saw on the phone that another kid had been murdered and then I had to go to class.” Her graduate thesis was the short film that preceded Simon. “The emotional genesis of the film is that guilt that I wasn’t there. An attempt to contribute. That is why the film manages that balance between guilt and forgiveness, being able to forgive ourselves for what we have not achieved.”

Simón, the character, also lives with that duality. He led a student protest group inspired by other social movements in the world that have led to political changes. He built it through interviews with several detained and tortured student leaders, including one also named Simón whose testimony came to him through DM on Instagram. His mother wrote to him after seeing the short to tell him that his son had gone through the same thing and that his name was Simón. Then she met them in Miami, where the director accompanied him to his asylum procedures. “Simon was one of those leaders willing to give everything and when he leaves the only option he sees is to forget the country, because it is very painful, but he is haunted by that guilt because he left his team behind.”

The young director believes in the power of cinema to generate empathy and that is what he seeks with Simon, which has already been seen in 10 cities in Latin America, the United States and Spain and was selected by the Venezuelan Film Academy to compete as a Latin American film at the Goya. “A movie can radically change what you thought about a situation and it has already happened to us. In Ecuador, an Ecuadorian stood up in the room and said: On behalf of all of Ecuador, I want to apologize to all Venezuelans if we have treated them badly, judged them, and have not had empathy. There you feel that we are achieving something. And that’s where that urgency comes from. This is in real time. Venezuelans continue to leave, they continue to torture. I want that to end now.”

Fear in the room

Simon It premiered in July during the Venezuelan Film Festival, in the Venezuelan Andes city of Mérida. This appointment made Vicentini return to the country thirteen years after leaving. He entered through the border of Cúcuta; He wanted to go unnoticed. In the room, while he watched what he denounced in his film, he broke out in a cold sweat. He was afraid, he says.

When he went through the procedures with the country’s film authorities, he received the film’s nationality certificate with an observation that was more of a threat. They gave him the registration, but the document warned that the film could violate the Law against Hate and Peaceful Coexistence in its article 20 and carry penalties of between 10 and 20 years in prison. The hate law, designated as unconstitutional by human rights organizations, has been a consequence of that cycle of protests where it begins Simon, a tool with which the Government of Nicolás Maduro has punished criticism. “We treated it as an observation and moved on. But we understood it as a warning.”

The film took home the most awards at that festival, including best film, best screenplay and best director, and Vicentini had to leave early due to advice he received during his presence in the country. Of that return to Venezuela he remembers: “I found a country well beaten and as if static in time even with people wanting to get on with it day by day. People have buried what has happened, because if you wake up every day thinking about it, about all the injustices, it becomes unlivable and paralyzing. The film brings out everything that we have not wanted to think about, but the most beautiful thing for me is that all of this has come with a thank you. Even though it hurts, everyone appreciates feeling visible.”

The fact that the Government allowed the projection of a frontal film as Simonwhen others have already been censored, such as Infection, a zombie story in the Venezuelan context, and the media are also blocked, has generated debate. “In Venezuela it is news that a film has not been censored,” says Vicentini. “There is a lot of fear here. It is the uncertainty that they have wanted to create of not knowing what can happen to you. I can make this film and this super visible complaint and suddenly nothing happens, but a kid goes and tweets and they arrest him and torture him. They interview me on the radio and tell me the words I shouldn’t say so they don’t close the station the next day. That is the type of fear they have sown and that leads to self-censorship, to people preferring to do nothing, because you never know what can happen.”

There are those who have ventured to point out that since it could be considered a story of failure for those seeking a change of Government in Venezuela, its projection was allowed. Vicentini assures that the Government does not care that at the national level it is said that human rights are being violated, something that is known. But at an international level she is beginning to worry him and that is why he has reported this week on his social networks irregularities in the selection of the Venezuelan candidate for a nomination in the foreign film category at the Oscars. Simon was left out and was chosen The shadow of the sun, by Miguel Ángel Ferrer, in a vote in which one of the members was part of the selected production, Vicentini said.

In Simon The leaders of the hardest years of the long Venezuelan political conflict do not appear. There is a reason behind the decision to make a film that speaks directly to what has happened in Venezuela since that wound of the 2017 protests, but that is still timeless. “There are several generations of young people isolated and abandoned by the left and the right, equally disappointed in the opposition and the ruling party, who have completely fallen on their backs with the fight to liberate an entire country because they are risking their future. Simón represents those kids who would like not to have to fight.”

See also Berlin airport blocked by climate protest. Activists occupy the runways Orange juice and torture “Relax, daddy,” the guard says sarcastically to one of the five young people hanging by their arms in one of the Venezuelan police torture rooms – denounced by United Nations reports and journalistic investigations – that Vicentini recreated in a abandoned building in south Florida, where a project to build rockets for NASA did not take off in the 1960s. In that place are Simón and other detainees, among whom are a young man who was grabbed by the police when he was going to work and crossed paths with a student demonstration, another who had simply tweeted, one whose tooth was later pulled out with tweezers that he lost a game of dominoes that the guards forced him to play and the protagonist’s best friend. One of Simón’s memories in that place is when one of the guards enters the cell and pours a liquid that was inside an oil container. The detainees panic thinking that it was fuel to set them on fire or urine. They calm down when they realize that it was orange juice, without knowing that at night the plague of bugs was going to eat them, attracted by that aroma. The director, with Jorge Antonio González and Marcel Rasquin as producers, developed a very low-budget independent project recorded under the rigors and protocols of the pandemic in March 2021. They made the team but not without receiving rejections for fear of appearing in a film like this . “From financiers to actors and technicians they told us no because they had family in Venezuela and they did not want to appear in those credits.” In the end, young talents such as Christian McGaffney, who played Simón, and Roberto Jaramillo, content creator and comedian, and veteran Venezuelan television actor Franklin Virgüez, joined. In 29 days they filmed in 23 locations in Miami, supported, in part, by the migrant community that has grown in that American city. They could have done a scene in a nightclub at the premises of a Venezuelan who offered it. Another shot in a pharmacy for which they initially had to pay ended up being recorded for free when the Cuban owner of the establishment heard the plot of the film. “He told us that this would be his contribution against dictatorships.”

