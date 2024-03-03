The Italian software house Smallthing Studio announced on Facebook that Simon The Sorcerer Origins will be present at GDC 2024 : “The Game Developer Conference (GDC) 2024 is approaching, and we are happy to announce that the Smallthing Studios team will be taking part in this great event! We will OFFICIALLY present Simon the Sorcerer Origins: are you ready for some fantastic news ?”

The release date?

The post office with the announcement

What Simon The Sorcerer Origins news could be announced? The most awaited is certainly the release datebut it would also be nice to see some new gameplay.

For those who don't know it, Simon The Sorcerer Origins is the new official chapter of a series of graphic adventures born in the 16-bit era starring the young wizard Simon. It is a prequel that aims to reveal the background of his arrival in the magical world.

The official synopsis tells us of an adventure full of “unpredictable events” that will “throw us into the Wizarding World: a place controlled by powerful (and mostly useless) wizards and absurd creatures.” “An ancient prophecy, which sees him as the protagonist, will tear Simon away from his teenage life of expulsions and forced moves, putting him face to face with a series of dangerous puzzles, alchemical contraptions to decipher, powerful spells and horrible stews!”

Everyone's hope is that Simon The Sorcerer Origins has maintained the spirit of the originals when it releases on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.