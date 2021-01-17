The Government of Nicolás Maduro released the Simón Rodríguez Bond on January 16, just one day after the commemoration of Teacher’s Day. This sector has been hard hit by the economic situation where some teachers cannot meet basic expenses. The new subsidy aims to relax the situation with the educational system a bit.

How much is the amount

The Simón Rodríguez Voucher is delivered directly and gradually through the Patria system and with the Patria Card. The platform issued the following message on its social networks: “IThe delivery of the Simón Rodríguez Bond (January-2021) sent by Nicolás Maduro through the Patria System begins. It is a special bonus for workers in the education sector. “

He Amount 16,700,000 bolivars, equivalent to 10 dollars, coinciding with the same subsidy that was distributed in November and December 2020. The voucher will be delivered to the teaching, worker and administrative personnel of the Ministry of Education and educational institutions attached to another ministry.

To receive the bonus, you have to enter the Patria platform with your identity card and go to the bonus section. Once there, you will have to request the Simón Rodríguez Bond subsidy and delivery will be made within 3 or 4 days working in your bank account.