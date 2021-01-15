The fears of the British music world due to Brexit, came true. The confrontation between the government of the United Kingdom and the administration of the European Union begins to have direct consequences for the musical activity of the island.

One of the first to slam the door in the face of the economic measures adopted by his country is the conductor Simon Rattle, disgusted by the exit from the European Union, until now at the head of the London Symphony Orchestra. Rattle decided to leave his post and move to Germany to direct in Munich.

Rattle, who also conducted for years in the English city of Birmingham, knows Germany closely, having spent 16 years at the helm of the Berlin Philharmonic. Now the musician announced that, in two years, he will go on to direct the Bavarian Radio Symphony in Munich.

British conductor Simon Rattle will move from England to Germany, disgusted with the post-Brexit situation for musicians. Photo: AFP

To avoid controversy and political debates around his decision, Rattle preferred to argue other reasons at stake and assured that his move has to do with a family issue: his wife is the Czech singer Magdalena Kozeva, and their three children live in Berlin.

However, It is an open secret that Rattle’s departure from Britain has to do with Brexit that directly affects musical activity, among other items. In addition to complicating the movement of artists between the United Kingdom and the countries of the European Union since, from now on, they need a prior visa.

Added to that are other setbacks that Rattle faces, such as the problems for the construction of the new concert hall in London that he had been promised and now is about to be canceled entirely. Rattle assures that this lack of support for music has to do with a disinterest of the British authorities in culture. For this reason, after his contract with the London Symphony ends in 2022, he will add a year of yapa to his work as conductor at the head of the orchestra, before leaving the country.

Dua Lipa, one of the British musicians who signed a petition to be able to move freely in Europe. AFP photo

Several British musicians such as Lily Allen, Dua Lipa and Thom Yorke of the Radiohead group signed a petition with more than 247 thousand signatures, in which They request that their contracts be paid in euros. And they ask to be able to move freely through the European territory. In addition, they ensure that their activity is an important contribution to the British treasury.

With the implementation of Brexit, by the Government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, musicians will find it difficult to move freely around European countries, due to the requirement of visas, on his usual tours. And many fear that this will make many give up with the economic consequences that this would imply.

The case of Rattle is not the only one, within the world of classical music in his country, and it is already speculated that many directors of different important orchestras in the country, such as the London Philharmonic or the Royal Opera, do the same as Rattle.

Just as his arrival in London from Berlin was interpreted as a vote of confidence in British classical music and culture, his decision to leave is seen as a betrayal, especially in pro Brexit circles. On the contrary, those who criticize the implementation of Brexit complain that, despite having some of the best composers, conductors, singers and instrumentalists in the world, certain well-to-do sectors of British society are quite indifferent to classical music, the same that Government, which does not pay attention to this crisis that the sector is going through.

WD