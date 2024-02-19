The movie 'Simon' represented Venezuela at the Goya Awards. After the success of the Latin film, Netflix acquired the rights and announced the premiere on its platform for March 2024. When is the exact release date? What is the distribution? In this note we tell you all the details of one of the most anticipated films among moviegoers.

'Simón' was nominated for the Goya Awards and competed in the category for best Ibero-American film, in which 'The Infinite Memory', directed by Maite Alberdi, won. After the announcement of Netflixvery soon you will be able to watch the film in the comfort of your home.

When does 'Simon' premiere on Netflix?

If you want to enjoy the Venezuelan film on Netflix, don't miss its big premiere. 'Simón' will arrive on March 1 on the streaming platform in Peru, Venezuela, Argentina, Chile and throughout Latin America.

'Simon' on Netflix: full cast

Meet the actors who give life to the characters of the Venezuelan film 'Simón':

Christian McGaffney as Simon

José Ramón Barreto as Antonio

Jana Nawartschi as Melissa

Roberto Jaramillo as Chucho

Franklin Virgüez as Colonel Lugo

Prakriti Maduro as Helena

Wynn Reichert as Professor

Sallie Glaner as Dr. Moore

What is the movie 'Simon' about?

The film tells the story of a young Venezuelan who escaped the violence and repression he suffered in his country. He managed to get to Miami and began to deal with everything he left behind in his homeland. The film, which lasts 2 hours and 19 minutes, narrates the situation that many Venezuelan migrants have gone through in recent years.

What awards did the movie 'Simon' win?

The film has important awards. Among them, it stands out as best Ibero-American film at the Oriana Awards. This recognition is within the framework of the Sant Andreu De La Barca Film Festival, Spain.

Likewise, it won the Herartland International Film Festival Award. It also appears as best international film in the Círculo Precolombino Plata. It won the award for Best Photography at the 2023 edition of the Venezuelan Film Festival, the most important cinematographic event in Venezuela.

'Simon': How much did the Venezuelan film cost?

Director Diego Vicentini and producers Jorge Antonio González and Marcel Rasquin made an independent project with a very low budget and filmed under the rigors and protocols of the pandemic in March 2021. The filmmakers of the Venezuelan film invested the sum of $35,756.

