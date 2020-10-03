Fernando Simon, director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), was the star guest of a new installment of ‘Planet Calleja’. In this special recorded in Mallorca, Jesús Calleja had the presence of the epidemiologist, who showed his most unusual face doing activities such as diving, climbing or cycling and spoke about the past, present and future of the pandemic.

He began by explaining the controversy arising from his vacation period in Portugal: “When I left in August, I couldn’t take it anymore. My head was no longer working well. When you work in emergency situations, you can stop being helpful and even make mistakes. “

A pandemic to come

Simon revealed that “We knew for years that a pandemic had to come. We had one in 2009, although it was not what was expected. History has shown that every few years pandemics come, although they are statistics. We were in a situation where there was transmission in Wuhan, but it was not, although the risk existed. Seeing what they were doing there, you suspect he’s fatter than he looks. “

In your opinion, “The problem in Europe was amplified when mass transmission began in Italy. We have trouble understanding how the disease works. We thought that it was only transmitted by symptomatic. The closure with Italy was partial and they became some citizens returned to Spain and there the transmission was probably generated in Spain “.

The beginning

The epidemiologist stated that already “On January 16 we started working 15-16 hours a day. When at the end of February we saw the problem of Italy, we redouble our efforts. Although the data did not take a qualitative and quantitative leap it was not until the weekend of March 9. March 8 has nothing to do with it because at that time it was more than 15 days. The risk of the demonstration was equivalent to that of going on the subway. “

Regarding when they began to consider closing the country, he stressed that “the possibility of making partial closures was complicated. But schools and other movements that had a good local impact, but not nationally, are beginning to close. At that time you had to think about making coordinated decisions. “

Who makes the proposal for confinement?

Fernando Simón assumed part of the responsibility for the confinement: “I propose the options that can help control the problem, but the decision is up to the people entitled to make those decisions. TWe have had meetings with the president and part of the Executive for several people. There were doubts and fears to make drastic decisions that would have an impact on the national economy and at the social level. But also, we were already having difficulty responding and there was a risk that the system would collapse. “

Although for the director of CCAES, “The most difficult was the second part, when paid work leave was implemented, because there everything closes completely. I told the president and the ministers that we needed to control the transmission, and that was only done by lowering mobility to the level of weekends. If not, the healthcare system was at risk of collapse“.

When the decision was made “There was a moment of silence and reflection. Then the president said: let’s do what is necessary and shut down all nonessential activity. There I felt a weight on my back and I thought because of something I just said, the country is closing … uf what a responsibility. I never imagined that a president would have the courage to shut down the country. We had been discussing options for many hours and days, but the truth is that there were no more. “

Your sensations

Simón told how his day to day was and what he felt: “I was one of the few people who did not confine. I kept working and left at 7 in the morning and arrived at 23 at night. You saw the completely empty city, no vehicles, police checkpoints … your soul shrinks. “

The doctor emphasized that he is calm about the decisions made: “My conscience is clear. I tend to take a lot of responsibility for the decisions I make. The ones we took, with the information we had, were the ones that had to be taken in principle. Some could have been taken earlier and more drastically, others later… it has to be assessed and we are already doing internal and external evaluations with some institutions with the WHO “.

He also stressed that “what we have done, we have done knowing that we were going to save lives. I don’t know what would have happened if I did something else. But With what we have done, there have been many people who have not died, but there have been others who have died, and each one of them weighs “.

For Simon, “This is going to leave a mark on people, I don’t know if big or small. But this is the beginning of a great change”

Investigation commissionaction

Asked about a possible commission of inquiry, he said that “it is normal that it is requested. Things have been done, from my point of view, well enough. Always with things to improve. Even if everything had apparently gone well, we would have wondered what could be improved. In our world, wanting to do things better is permanent. I have had a more leading role, but behind there are great professionals, who have left their skin day after day and we should be proud of the work that has been done. “

“If things could have been done differently? I don’t know. Decisions are given by the circumstances of the moment and it was not easy to make different decisions than the ones we have made. It could have been done differently, but it would not have been easy to find different decisions, “he added.

“When things happen, there can always be other decisions. I don’t know if better or worse. We know what we detect. From the seroprevalence study, we know that around 5% of the population was infected, just over 2.3 million inhabitants. We detect the most serious cases. “

The case of Germany

The situation in Germany “it has caught our attention. They probably detected more and they had more access to diagnostic tests. Nor do we know what they did well even when we talk to them. The way of relating there is different and the relationship between the most fragile people and the rest is different. “

What will have to change

About a change in habits, Simon commented that “There is no problem that we relate similarly, although with a little more distance. Our elders also need to socialize and get out. The elderly should not be afraid, they have to be prudent, and they are. For a grandfather to hug his grandson, it must be the greatest satisfaction, but they are controlling themselves. “

“You can go to a restaurant following a series of rules. Life is not over, you have to modify it for a while, but it is not over. The economic impact has been enormous, but there has been no alternative to such a pandemic. It has been like that in all countries and it hurts us, “he stressed.

The deniers

One of the aspects that bothered the epidemiologist the most was that of the deniers: “In my field of work, are dangerous to people’s lives. We confront these groups and they bother me. It is irrational that in a world like ours I can understand that a person does not want to take a treatment, but from there to denying the obvious and scientifically proven is very close to lying, and that bothers me. “

Thus, for the director of CCAES, “a vaccine gives a social and individual benefit. The guarantee of quality and safety required of all vaccines is extreme. You will not wear any that may pose a risk to health. Vaccines, from a health point of view, are probably the best thing that has happened to this world since it became the world. It has skipped thousands and thousands of lives. We have managed to eradicate vaccines. When the vaccine comes, we have to get vaccinated. “

Political life

He completely ruled out engaging in politics: “It’s not my world. Maybe I talk a lot or am impractical. Nobody gives me no guideline on what to say. No one has tried to control the work we do. In the ministry there is a press office that is being talked about more in the media. “

“Some politicians have called me to give me support and others have called me to tell me to be careful and pull away a little. They were people who love me and know that these things end up wearing out. It is for a visibility issue, because I work for the State. “