



The Danish defender Simon Kjaer has announced his retirement from professional football this Monday, January 13. To his 35 years the ex of Seville It ends a career that has led him to play in four of the five major European leagues (Italy, Spain, France and Germany).

Simon Kjaer arrived at Sevilla in the summer 2017 during Óscar Arias’ time as sports director of the Nervión club and remained in Nervión until the summer of 2019 when he left on loan to Atalanta. Six months later the loan was broken and he ended up at Milan with the same formula. The performance offered by the Rossonero team was good and that is why the Milan fans decided to keep the player as their property, paying 3.5 million euros to do so, proclaiming themselves champions of Serie A. Kjaer, for whom Sevilla paid Fenerbahce 12, 5 million euros, he was without a team since last summer.

Capped with the Denmark national team 132 times, Kjaer has served as captain of the national team from 2016 to the beginning of 2024 uninterruptedly, playing nine games in the final stages of the European Championship and seven in the World Cup. As a Sevilla player he played 64 official matches, scoring three goals.