Ski racer Simon Jocher has to miss the upcoming World Cup weekend in Wengen, Switzerland, after his injury during the downhill run in Bormio. The German Ski Association (DSV) announced this on Wednesday. The man from Garmisch suffered a bruised right heel bone around two and a half weeks ago and is therefore out of the first speed races of the year. Although he was able to complete downhill training, it was “associated with pain,” said Jocher: “In the evening it hurt even more than before. I was hoping it would improve overnight, but it was almost impossible to drive in. I’m not fit to compete like that.” The next goal, says Jocher, is “to get fit for Kitzbühel.”