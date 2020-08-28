Note to readers: EL PAÍS offers open essential information of the coronavirus during the crisis. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The Ministry of Health has notified this Thursday the largest increase in cases of coronavirus of the second wave that Spain is experiencing, with 9,658 new diagnoses notified by the autonomous communities. A data that comes on the day that communities and the ministries of Health and Education have met to agree on the conditions that should mark the opening of schools and that confirms the upward trend that maintains the circulation of the virus since the beginning of August. An opening of schools that, according to the director of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, can be carried out even if there is “community transmission” of the virus.

After the punch on the table hit a week ago, when more angry than ever he called not to be confused because “things are not going well”, Simón, has recovered his slow tone this Thursday. He highlighted that although there are some communities that experience a notable increase in cases (those of the Mediterranean arc, according to the data) or continue with very high levels (Madrid, mainly), there are others that “have a tendency to stabilize or descend, such as Aragon, Catalonia, the Basque Country and even Navarra ”.

Simón also wanted to make it clear that “fatality is very low, around 0.4%” of positives. This is explained because “the diagnostic capacity continues to increase”, a fact that has been illustrated with a fact: if last Monday (the day on which fewer tests are traditionally done) 70,000 PCRs were performed, only a month ago on the first day of the week there were less than half, about 30,000.

Along the same lines, Simón continued, the pressure on the healthcare system “is not excessive.” Yes, it can be more intense in some points of the primary care network, due to the volume of tests and assistance to suspected cases, but in any case “without becoming excessive.”

In hospitals, even, the situation is “relatively calm”, although it has recognized that having 5% of the beds occupied by patients “with a single disease” is a remarkable fact. Spain has 6,036 patients hospitalized for the coronavirus this Thursday, 133 more than this Wednesday, of which 715 (18 more than this Wednesday) are in the ICU.

No further comparisons can be made with the data offered 24 hours ago because this Thursday’s Health statement has removed the decimals from the percentages of occupancy of the beds in each community and in the whole of Spain, with which the recorded increases.

The reopening of the schools in the coming weeks has been planned throughout the appearance. The journalists have made it clear with their questions and Simón with the content of the answers. “We have to be very clear that the objective is to open schools whenever possible and with face-to-face teaching,” began his first response on the subject, which was about whether it was possible to do so with the high incidence of the disease that Madrid suffers .

“There may be infections at school, but we have to assess the risk-benefit of going”

“Madrid is true that it has an increase in transmission greater than other communities, not all, but the truth is that not the entire community is in the same situation and community transmission does not mean that schools cannot be opened. You have to assess the situation at each point, [pero] the main objective is to open them ”, defended the director of Health emergencies.

Regarding the concern that parents may have to take their children to school, Simón has also been clear: “The infection of their children does not have to occur only at school. It can also occur in the park, when they see their cousins, when the father who goes to work becomes infected and transmits in the family. We have to understand that children cannot be bubble-children ”, he explained, in comparison with“ older people and with other pathologies, that [en este caso] they have a very high risk of death ”if they are infected.

Children, Simón continued, have a very mild infection, with a hospitalization rate among children under 10 years of age “of 1.1% and fatality of 0%.” “It is true that there may be infections at school, but we have to assess the risk-benefit of going. I believe that right now the risks, with the measures that are being proposed, are very low. It does not mean that there will not be an outbreak […] but the probability is small ”, has riveted Simón.

On the data, Simón has not elaborated much and has summarized the trend with a phrase: “Similar to the previous days”, which means with a marked upward trend. The accumulated incidence in the last 14 days already amounts to 183 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (7 more than yesterday and 41 than a week ago) and even the data that in the last days had shown a certain tendency to stabilize, such as those cases with onset symptoms in the previous two weeks, have grown again and mark a new high: 21,659.

There are 25 new deaths reported (132 in the last seven days), although this data has been suffering notable delays in notifications.

