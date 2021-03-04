Fernando Simón, director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES) appeared this Thursday accompanied by the Secretary of State for Health, Silvia Calzón, to explain the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain and other issues related to the disease, including the vaccination process.

The doctor has begun the press conference reviewing the epidemiological situation in the country, which in the last day has notified 6,037 infections and 254 deaths from coronavirus. The cumulative incidence at 14 days continues its decline to 153.28 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

“There are two autonomous communities where the decline in infections is stagnant. Only three regions have an incidence of more than 200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, so we would be talking about encouraging data “, has valued.

Despite the fact that the incidence has been decreasing for several days, Simón has wanted to be cautious in the face of the doubts generated by the evolution of the transmission for the beginning of next week. “In the next two or three days the decline will continue, but then there will be variability between autonomous communities. The lower the incidence, the more difficult it is to keep lowering it “, has stated.

For its part, ICU occupancy continues to be high, at 25.44, despite the fact that there are differences in the different autonomous communities. “Despite the fact that the incidence and infections are decreasing, the occupancy of ICU beds continues to be a concern. Out of every four ICU beds, one is occupied by coronavirus patients “, has highlighted. For its part, the occupancy of conventional beds has fallen to 8.11%.

Vaccination campaign

Calzón has updated, as every Thursday, the data of the vaccination campaign in Spain. To this day they have been administered 4,229,092 doses, 75.7% of which the Ministry of Health has delivered to the autonomous regions. In addition, 1,308,913 people have already received the two doses of the vaccine.

Spain has already received 5,583,955 million doses and, according to the Secretary of State, More than a million new vaccines are expected to arrive early next week.

Regarding the approval of new vaccines, next week the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will issue a verdict on whether to grant authorization for the emergency use of Janssen’s vaccine. Also, from today Sputnik V vaccine has been incorporated into the EMA review process, in which Curevac and Novavax are already present, prior to the approval for its commercialization. “When all these vaccines are available, vaccination will be accelerated to try to reach the goal of vaccinating 70% of the population”, has insisted.

Finally, Calzón has communicated the decision of do not give the AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 55 years of age “until scientific evidence” shows that it is completely effective with this population group.

Variants

Fernando Simón has stated that the presence of variant B.1.1.7, better known as the “British variant”, does not yet account for 50% of the cases reported in the country, as expected a few months ago. However, there are great differences between the autonomous communities, since Some attribute almost 80% of infections to the variant, while others do not exceed 10%.

In addition, the epidemiologist has reported that Spain has reached the objective proposed by the European Union on the ability to sequence 5% of the positives notified. “They have influenced both the increase in capacity and the decrease in incidence,” he admitted.

Residences

“At the national level, more than 96% of people who live in nursing homes and health centers have been vaccinated with at least one of the doses of the vaccine, while slightly more than 85% of them have already received both”, according to Calzón.

In these centers, as approved by the Public Health Commission today, despite the fact that the risk of contracting the virus is lower, preventive health measures “must continue to be followed”, despite the fact that the use of more common areas and even some group activities will be allowed.

Easter week

The Public Health Commission has released the proposed measures for Holy Week where, at the expense of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System endorsing them, mobility between autonomous communities will not be allowed. In addition, the curfew will be in effect from 22:00 to 06:00.

Questioned in this regard, Calzón has assured that we are “at a critical moment” and that, faced with a week where mobility increases massively, it is necessary to “tighten the measures” in order to “overcome the last stage of sacrifices before the end of the pandemic.”

Delay in infections in Catalonia

The director of CCAES has explained that the delay in the notification of infections in Catalonia is due to the updating of surveillance systems, since “new aspects of interest and adaptations are being introduced, such as the analysis of new variants, which entail some errors that go unnoticed” . “The important thing is to detect and correct them to adapt to the new situation,” he added.

Psychological pandemic

“One of the priorities of the Ministry of Health is to advance the mental health strategy, since we are aware of the effects that confinements are having and the measures to prevent the spread of the virus on the mental health of citizens”, has expressed Calzón.

Almost a year since the state of alarm

Finally, the director of the CCAES has made a small analysis of the lessons learned during the pandemic. “Depending on the information we had at all times and what we knew about the virus, we have been taking the measures that we considered most appropriate. Sometimes we will have hit more and sometimes less “, has highlighted.

Finally, he has taken the opportunity to send a message to the public at a time when it seems that the accumulated incidence is taking a rapid decline. “We are starting to have a compliance problem with issues that are bad. When we go down from 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, we think that we can relax measures because we have been able to bend the peak of the curve. However, you have to look at other factors, such as hospital occupancy. To this day, the Intensive Care Units could not respond to a new increase in infections, no matter how small. The UCIS are very saturated “, It is finished.