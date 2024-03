Sunday, March 24, 2024, 7:55 p.m.











The Irish Minister of Education, Simon Harris, was elected this Sunday as leader of the Fine Gael party after the surprise resignation last Wednesday of Leo Varadkar and will be appointed prime minister -taoiseach- in the next assembly of the Irish Parliament or Dáil, scheduled for …

