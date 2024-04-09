The Irish Parliament voted, on Tuesday, by 88 votes to 69, to appoint Simon Harris, leader of the Fine Gael Party, as Prime Minister. The British PA Media agency reported that Harris will now head to the official residence of Irish President Michael Higgins, where his appointment as the youngest Prime Minister of Ireland will be confirmed.

Harris will become the country's 15th Prime Minister, following the shock resignation of former Prime Minister Leo Varadkar as leader of the Fine Gael party three weeks ago.