Simon Harris, 37, was elected this Sunday, March 24, as the new leader of the ruling Fine Gael party (conservative), as there were no more candidates, and, with this, he will become the next prime minister of Ireland, after the resignation unexpected by Leo Varadkar.

Simon Harris will become Ireland's prime minister after being elected, unopposed, to succeed Leo Varadkar as leader of the ruling Fine Gael party.

At 37 years old, Harris will be the youngest head of Government in the history of Ireland, thus surpassing Varadkar, 45 years old.

Harris, also known for supporting the initial response to the pandemic, will be Ireland's youngest prime minister once Parliament meets on April 9 and confirms his appointment.

“As only one candidate has been put forward, I hereby declare Simon Harris as the elected leader of Fine Gael,” the president of its executive council, Wille Geraghty, proclaimed at a party event.

Harris comes to power in Ireland after, on March 20, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced his resignation as head of the coalition government, although he stressed that he would remain in office until his successor was elected. Her decision came two weeks after the unexpected defeat of the Executive in two referendums aimed at modernizing the concept of family and the role of women in society.

The still prime minister defended the work of the coalition government of the conservatives of Fine Gael, centrists of Fianna Fáil and the Green Party, an Executive of which he has been part since 2020, the first two years as deputy prime minister and the last two as ' taoiseach'.

Meanwhile, in his first speech as leader of Fine Gael, at a party event in the town of Athlone, Harris promised Sunday to “bring energy and renewal to this party at a time when it's needed.”

“It is the honor of a lifetime to become leader of Fine Gael. I promise that I will work hard with responsibility, humanity and civility. “I love this country and I will work day and night to keep it safe and meet the needs of the people,” he added on social media.

It is the honor of my life to become the Leader of Fine Gael. I promise that I will work hard with responsibility, humanity and civility. I love this country and I will work night and day to keep it safe and deliver for people.



After paying tribute to Varadkar's “important legacy”, Harris – who will lead a coalition government alongside the centrist Fianna Fáil and the Greens – attacked her main rivals, the nationalist Sinn Féin, who she said “cannot bear” everything who has played his part for Ireland.

He considered that Fine Gael needs to “reconnect” with Irish society, ahead of the elections scheduled for 2025.

Among his priorities he cited support for business (especially SMEs), defending law and order, a “fair” immigration system and the defense of the European Union.

At the same time, he recalled the “moral indignation” that the Irish feel at the “disaster” taking place in the Gaza Strip, where he demanded an immediate ceasefire.

Challenges before the parliamentarians of 2025

Harris has no more than a year to save the coalition from defeat in the parliamentary elections. Polls over the past three years have put Sinn Fein, a left-wing party that backs unification with Northern Ireland, a British province, as the favorite to lead the next government. Although his preference has decreased.

A Business Post/Red C poll taken before Varadkar's departure put Sinn Fein's lead over a deadlocked Fine Gael at 6 percentage points, while an Irish Independent/Ireland Thinks poll after his resignation showed a lead of 5 points after a small increase for Fine Gael.

With EFE and Reuters