Salvador Illa, Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function, and Fernando Simon, director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), appeared in press conference after the celebration of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System.

Darias began her speech by remembering that “andThis vaccination process takes time. We have a national health system that knows how to act in an excellent way. We all have a responsibility to build trust and certainty. The objective is to receive the vaccination in the best conditions, with a cumulative incidence the lower the better. Our horizon of hope is here“.

He also wanted to send a message of caution: “We have to be clear that the virus is still with us, we haven’t defeated him yet, that’s why we keep asking responsibility to all families “. The minister also reported on the launch of the website www.vacunacovid.gob.es “for receive the vaccine in the best possible conditions and with the maximum information “.

The actual situation

Later, he took the floor Fernando Simon, which assessed the current situation of the pandemic in Spain. This Monday, Health has notified 24,462 infections and 298 deaths (our country officially exceeds 50,000 deaths) since the past day 24, last day of data update.

British strain

Simón offered details about the new variant found in the United Kingdom and that already circulates in our country: “In Spain there are 9 cases of the new strain but there are more under investigation. exchange of people with the English area where it has been detected is enormous, so the cases that can be detected from those that have been there are likely to test positive for the new strain. Most of these cases started symptoms 4 or 5 days after arriving in Spain, so the disease was not detectable at the airport or at origin “.

“The problem of the English strain does not reside in whether there are cases in the country or not. Your problem is the hypothetical higher transmission. The evolution of the pandemic in England It does not make it clear that the increase in infections is due to this mutation of the virus. In southern England, transmissibility has increased and a new strain has taken over. Strain expansion is not the same as increased transmissibility“He added, although he specified that “it is likely to be more infectious because it has differences in the spicule that allow it to better penetrate the organisms “, added the epidemiologist.

Its detection and the “S” gene

He also explained how this variation is detected: “Several genes are used in PCR tests. One of them is the “S”. The strain has a mutation that causes this gene does not appear. Through a sequencing can be investigated, together with the clinical history of the patient, if his positive comes from the new strain “.

The CCAES director pointed out that “the information on the English strain can now be incorporated, but not in a homogeneous or standard way. Thus, we want to expand sequencing capabilities to better understand the different variants of the virus. We have information on the variants that have appeared in Spain, but we want to ensure that it runs better and is more useful. “

Start of vaccination

Regarding the start of the vaccination campaign, Illa stressed that “the evaluation is positive. It has been the reflection of a work of several months. We had all the systems greased to start vaccinating. The start of vaccination means the beginning of the end. We do not know of any adverse effect in the vaccines administered yesterday. Information regarding deliveries by Pfizer has been updated. 369,525 doses of the vaccine will arrive tomorrow in four parts of the country, from where they will be distributed. From next week, doses will arrive every Monday. On Three Kings Day the European Medicines Agency will assess the approval of the Moderna doses “.

Regarding how people will be summoned to get vaccinated, he specified that “sIt will be cited by the regional authorities. People who decide not to get vaccinated, which we think is a mistake, are within their rights. We will make a communication effort to solve doubts. Getting vaccinated saves lives, it is the way out of this pandemic“.