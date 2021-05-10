Few times, if not any, since the beginning of the current health crisis, had Fernando Simón been seen as outraged as this monday when evaluating the images of the massive concentrations of the weekend without masks and without distance to celebrate the end of the state of alarm and the curfew. “A few days ago I would have said that we were going to continue with the downward trend, but now I don’t know”, said the director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, who even did not rule out that these celebrations could unleash a fifth wave. “I do not know if we have lost the opportunity to avoid it,” he said with a serious grin.

The head of Spanish epidemiology did not walk around with hot packs and, above all, did not want to subtract one gram of gravity from what happened early Sunday in several Spanish cities, but also early this Monday. “Nobody in Spain can say what is going to happen in the next few days” after the mass gatherings, he insisted, while recalling that the adolescents and young people who met in those celebrations «It has neither good nor bad vaccination coverage, but none», Because prophylaxis has not yet reached their age cohorts.

«There are always people who are not sensible. I am not angry, I am disappointed … a lot “, confessed the head of CCAES. “I am disappointed even with myself, because the message has not been transmitted as it should be. I have not been able to transmit it to the population, the media and politicians, “he came to admit. “Part of the responsibility is mine because I have not been able to communicate the situation », insisted the doctor, singing a ‘mea culpa’ that never before, at least with such clarity, had been heard since the current pandemic began.

Faced with the images of the excesses of the weekend, Fernando Simón was especially devastated. «It is difficult for me to think how the professionals are in a saturated ICU, watching patients pass away. I wouldn’t know what to say to them. What we saw is very hard for health workers, especially for those who are in the care part, “he confessed

Simón wanted, despite everything, to show some optimism in the future, in the line of the Health experts who follow especially worried for the meetings inside and that they think that the excesses of the weekend, being abroad and if they are punctual, will not have excessive consequences in the pandemic if they are not repeated again. “Let’s hope that what we have observed these days does not have too great an impact”, pointed out the head of the CCAES. “Hopefully we are lucky that the figures do not rise much,” he wished.

“I still have hope. I hope people understand that if they have had a chill period at night from 8 to 9, now they have the courage and responsibility to see what they do these days to avoid transmit the virus around you in case they have been infected, “made an appeal Fernando Simón, who said” understand “that” a part of the population, especially an age group “, needed” a night like this after all this pandemic year. “

The confidence of Simón and his CCAES team is that those “one or two nights that the wrong thing was done” only provokes a “point peak” on the incidence of the virus and that it “does not have a very large impact” on the “unvaccinated age groups”, which were those who went out on the streets on Saturday and Sunday nights.

Fernando Simón, despite acknowledging that “this weekend it seems that we have not been able to see responsibility”, he was convinced, in line with the Government’s thesis, that communities have tools without the state of alarm to avoid repeating chapters like the last two days. In this line, he bet that Spain will manage to “control the virus” with the measures of the current ordinary regulatory framework, together with vaccination and, above all, he insisted, with “individual responsibility.” “We have to make changes in the control strategy (with the current increasing level of vaccination) but things must relax at their own pace,” he warned.