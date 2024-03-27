If UCAM is able to go as far as it wants in the Champions League, in just one month, on April 28, it would be playing for its first title on the Stark Arena hardwood. And, if it is planted in Belgrade, there could be an important novelty in its call. Neither more nor less than the one who, until his injury, was the statistical 'MVP' of the Endesa League, Simon Birgander.

The Swede was being a colossus for the best UCAM ever seen. His 21.1 average rating per game remains unattainable, as does his 9.3 rebounds, despite the more than three-month advantage that he is giving to the rest of the stars in the Endesa League.

And on December 10, when UCAM had eight victories in twelve games, a chill shook a Palace, undefeated until that day. Not even eight minutes into the game, the university center stepped on Bouba Touré, from Valencia, when returning to the ground after a close shot at the basket and his right ankle completely bent. The first to know the seriousness of the matter was Birgander himself, who remained lying on the parquet with his hands on his head, as if he didn't want to believe it.

He had a grade 2-3 sprain with bone edema, required surgery and his sick leave period would be around four months. Quite a blow.

Meeting deadlines



The least desired diagnosis has been followed from the first moment by an exemplary recovery. The center is meeting the deadlines, having strictly followed the medical instructions from day one to make this process ideal, even using the crutches to walk when they were no longer strictly necessary, since he removed his boot at the beginning of February. orthopedic with which he had been seen.

There have been many hours invested with the club's team of physiotherapists, as well as with the physical trainer, Manu Marín, who is in charge of getting him in shape when the light is already seen at the end of the tunnel. And on April 10, when UCAM returns from the second match of the quarterfinals against Riesen, four months will have passed since his injury.

The 'Final Four' and the 'playoff'



To ensure that the stipulated period of absence does not go any further, Simon Birgander has done a lot on his part. He missed the Copa del Rey and does not want the same thing to happen to him with a hypothetical 'Final Four' or the 'playoff' of the Endesa League, and has even asked to go to the Palace on Sundays and holidays to make sure that nothing delays his return to the court.

This, yes, will be given with caution. It has been a long time standing still and his 2.09 meters and 110 kilos need to avoid false steps. A few weeks ago he began doing some very 'light' shooting sessions and, now in routine with his teammates, these days he will begin to train together with them in different exercises, even excluding those that involve contact.

Considering that there is one month left until the 'Final Four', if UCAM arrives at the event, it does not expect that Belgrade will be its player's first match after so long, and there is the very real possibility that, beforehand, he will already play some minutes in the Endesa League.