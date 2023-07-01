Saturday, July 1, 2023, 1:19 p.m.



Simon Birgander is the new signing of UCAM Murcia CB. After six seasons at Joventut Badalona, ​​the pivot arrives in Murcia to strengthen the inside game under the orders of Sito Alonso. The pivot is international with the Swedish team, he will contribute his rebounding ability and offensive talent during the next two seasons with UCAM Murcia CB.

The 2.09m Swedish player was included in the best young five in the 17-18 season. This season he has averaged 6.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and a PIR of 9.0 in the Endesa League. His best game was against Carplus Fuenlabrada, the best marks in the Endesa League. The center had 23 points, 15 rebounds, 5 blocks and a PIR of 34.