Mario Simón, coach from Grana, went to the press room after the draw against Real Unión de Irún (0-0). He defined the game against the Irundarra team as “rare”: “We had a lot of control although with too thick circulations. We have not generated clear situations, when we arrived at the area we have not been successful. To win you have to provoke more things.

Javi Rueda, who had to be substituted just before the break, finally has no fracture: «Luckily it seems that he doesn’t have a fracture, it’s just a sprain. We will have to see the evolution, but it is the most positive news of the afternoon. After the tests carried out, the club reported that the side suffered a sprained ankle and in the next few days the period of absence will be known.

Despite being the same result as against Calahorra and Numancia, Simón draws worse conclusions in this clash: «It is a different match from Calahorra. We haven’t had that much rhythm, I don’t know the reason. We have been slower than in other games. We have to focus on finishing because we get a lot but few things happen.

Mario himself, who returned to rotate and change several pieces with respect to the starting eleven that came out in Tarragona, admitted that there are several players making merits to have more minutes and have opportunities on the pitch. He especially highlighted Iván Casado, one of the least used outfield players to date: «We have introduced people who were waiting for his opportunity. We needed to activate, last week at home we did well, and it is like the case of Iván (Married). You have to give a positive note to his party ».

One of those who fell out of the eleven was the Andalusian Loren Burón, who left his place to Zeidane Inoussa and came out as a shock in the final stretch of the game: «Loren activated the game because Zeidane was a little tired. He has not left before because we only had one window of changes left ».

He opted for an offensive duo formed by Dani Vega and Miku, but soon had to change the drawing on the green: «They were very focused and we released Dani so that Pedro (León) could play inside. Dani has faced and left many times. Band players have gained an advantage on many occasions. That was the intention”.