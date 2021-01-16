On the stage of the Théâtre des Amandiers in Nanterre, you created “the Last Day of Fasting” in 2014. A tour followed and in 2020 you decided to take it back. Why ?

Simon abkarian Because we hadn’t played it enough (laughs)! More seriously, this raises the question of creation in subsidized public theater, because shows often do not stay on the bill for long. This time, Ki m’ime me follow, who produced at the Théâtre du Soleil in 2019, made this proposal to us in partnership with the Théâtre de Paris. Unfortunately, we were only able to give four public performances.

It’s a bubbling, funny piece, a bit fantastic… How would you define it?

Simon abkarian Its subtitle says it: it’s a neighborhood tragicomedy. Close to the Italian cinema of the 1950s and 1960s, when the people still had their language, their nobility. When to say the word people was not rudeness. It had its mythology, its poetry, its philosophy, its way of being, of speaking, of singing, of moving, of facing life, of confronting great political ideas. I am talking about the people in their beautiful dimensions, from the time when they still had their cathedrals, that is to say their factories, their neighborhoods, a territory that we can locate here somewhere around the Mediterranean basin.

For me, today, the engine of the world is not the image, but always the language.

You have chosen a colorful language, say Provençal …

Simon abkarian It is an assumed choice. When there is a language, there is a thought, and then a vision which comes alive. The choice of language is not accidental. Conversely, let us listen to political speeches where there is no longer any language beyond stereotypes, because there are no longer any ideas or vision. Luckily, a lot of artists still have a thought. Putting the word at the center of my work allows me to express thoughts such as suffering, or even concerns. For me, today, the engine of the world is not the image, but always the language.

The flowery exchanges of this “Last Day of the Fast” trigger laughter, but a drama is also emerging …

Simon abkarian Terrible characters can appear, but, beware, they come from our place, they did not fall from a tree planted in the neighbor’s house. You have to face it to assume it, to settle it. And to judge him. There, that is to say in certain parts of the world, but I do not name any, justice is not yet well constructed, so it is served as it can. But also, sometimes, when justice is poorly done, when we see that in the balance a powerful person weighs much heavier than a man or an ordinary woman, it can bring back old reflexes, make people want to do their own thing. justice. Let us never forget that we came from that over there.

Any country that oppresses women in a sartorial or social way, or sometimes both, is not my ideal.

Why did you give a preponderant role to women?

Simon abkarian Because they have the right to demand justice. While it is always the male generation which allows or not, which decides, it is tiring. Let’s just say, to make it quick, that any country that oppresses women in a sartorial or social way, or sometimes both, is not my ideal. This is why the Middle East, for example, is lame and will remain so for a while, forgetting too much that half of its organism is the female body.

How is the artist that you are living this strange period with closed theaters and curfews?

Simon abkarian It’s very difficult, but there are people who are in greater difficulty than us, so I temper my pain and my sadness. In the end I think there will be a great trauma. We have been more or less confined for a year. Concretely this means for all the artists one spectacle less created in their life. A show that will never exist. It’s arithmetic.

To make the words of a poet or a poet resonate is to emit the right frequency of happiness.

Do you also say that the theater is essential?

Simon abkarian This is not even the question. Theater is an integral part of life. It is a lung of society. There is something of the order of the irreversible with the presence of artists in the human community. Without food for the spirit we become animals again; so you have to be able to continue to tell stories, to sing, to do good theater, beautiful cinema, beautiful television. Let us not forget that in the time of the ancient Greeks it was a duty to go to the theater. To make the words of a poet or a poet resonate is to emit the right frequency of happiness.

Is it correct that you are going to make your first film by adapting “The Last Day of the Fast”?

Simon abkarian Yes, and I even found a production company, Films du Poisson, a female structure by the way. The plot of the film matches that of the play, but you have to imagine a whole neighborhood, populate it; it’s not very difficult, I know where I’m coming from. And I remember that the main character in my neighborhood was… the verb. It remains to find where I’m going to shoot, it will depend on the state of the world.