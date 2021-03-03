Simmons First National in Pine Bluff, Ark., has added a former regulator responsible for bank supervision in the Midwest to its board.

The $22 billion-asset company said in a press release Wednesday that Julie Stackhouse had joined its board Monday and was added to its audit and risk committees.

Stackhouse, who joined the Fed in 2002, retired as an executive vice president at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis in February 2020. She had oversight of the supervision of bank holding companies and state member banks in that region.

Stackhouse “brings incredible insight and a tremendous understanding of our industry from her many years of working with financial institutions,” George Makris Jr., Simmons First’s chairman and CEO, said in the release.

“I am confident that she will be a valuable contributor as a member of our board,” Makris added.