Something’s up with the Sixers. Something goodWhat would some say who have seen the brilliant start that the Philadelphia team has had, a city that continues to remember past times that were better and those who are grasped by that history away from a present that does not finish satisfying the most demanding or pleasing those who are not so demanding. The last ring of the city of love and brotherhood, the one in which the fathers of the country declared independence and which has been the epicenter of the fight against human rights, dates from 1983, that decade dominated by Magic Johnson and Larry Bird in which, timidly, a nostalgic triumph appears: that of Julius Erving and Moses Malone (fo, fo, fo …), which conquered the world in 1983 (previously they had done so in 1967 and 1955, this time under the name Syracuse Nationals) and gave the Sixers one of the most dominant championships in history and their definitive place in the best league in the world, one they won by right and in which they are now trying to ascend slowly and copiously to look back at everyone and everything from above.

38 years have passed since a success that became short-lived and was never repeated. And 20 are fulfilled, precisely this season, since the Sixers fans returned to dream of the championship, in 2001, with Allen Iverson, Dikembe Mutombo and company at the helm. Philadelphia is a city that understands basketball and that requires its players to live up to the history of a franchise essential to understand North American competition and almost world basketball, but that today, so long later, does not finish starting in times fateful and with a controversial project, what has gone through tanking of the Process and by a motto in which not everyone believed (Trust the Process) to be left empty-handed and not even able to play the Eastern finals.

Now, the Sixers are playing their last big chance with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons; and at the moment they are centered. Against the Hornets, they became the first team of the season to reach five wins with the Suns, and lead the East alone over some Hawks who have fallen as unexpectedly as they deserved to the Cavaliers. Against Charlotte, they were a cyclone: ​​39-24 in the first period and a maintenance of the initial advantage in a clash dominated from beginning to end and that they ended up conquering by that income of 15 points achieved in the beginning (127-112). The Sixers shot better (nearly 60% from the field for just over 40% of their rivals), dominated the rebound (45-40) and had the dominance of the two most valuable pieces Long-standing draft picks that have ended up with a talented and sometimes incompatible couple: Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

The point guard had a triple-double of 15 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, while Embiid had 19 + 14. They both finished with a combined +/- of +30, and were perfectly integrated with the outside game of Seth Curry (21 points, 3 of 6 in triples) and Danny Green (13, with 3 of 6 in triples), those two signings of Daryl Morey (they have not been the only ones), a man who has made an Elton Brand forget (in a matter of days) that is still around (nobody knows where) and that it has structurally changed the franchise, also attracting a Doc Rivers who takes the thorn off his playoff failures and works his magic, which he has, to fuel two stars who were getting in the way with Brett Brown and who seem to work better never. In addition, Shake Milton went to 18 points for the locals and the best version of Tobias Harris seems to return with the coach who took it out in his day in the Clippers: 24 + 9 + 6 + 4 + 3.

The Hornets’ response was personalized by the talented Terry Rozier, who hammered the Philadelphia defense and scored 35 points on a great shooting series (12 of 18, including a spectacular 7 of 11 on 3s). The overpaid Gordon Hayward, 20 + 6 + 6 + 4, but with a -10 with him on the track; exactly like LaMelo Ball, who stayed in bland statistics (13 + 4 + 5 + 4) which did not translate to his team’s game. The Sixers, of course, should not relax (last year they started 5-0) and have to row to verify what is now a mere whisper that they hope to be able to shout to the four vendors: that they have returned. But of course, in the NBA it is not enough to return. You have to stay.