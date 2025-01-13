Real Madrid experienced a tough hangover today after the new defeat received in Arabia again in the second classic of the season. The feeling in the white club is that it has returned to the worst moments of last autumn, when Madrid plunged into a crisis after two heavy defeats at the Bernabéu: the 0-4 on October 26 against Barcelona and the 1- 3 that AC Milan gave him on November 5. Any improvement experienced since then has suddenly vanished.

Unlike back then, the context is somewhat better, which helps to pass the drink. In the League the club is second (one point behind Atlético) and Barcelona is five ahead. In the Champions League the team is one victory away from qualifying. Furthermore, the calendar seems favorable because it has theoretically affordable games, Celta and Las Palmas at home.

The trajectory

Defeat in all big games

However, it is not lost on anyone within the club that the season is not going well, and above all it is far from what was expected after the arrival of Mbappé, the icing on a winning cake. The worst fact is not so much the win in Yida (after all, anyone can have a bad game) but the unquestionable fact of having lost all the games against high-ranking rivals, that is, Barcelona, ​​Liverpool or AC Milan. In all of them the game plan was very deficient and in all of them the result against them could have been much larger.

The question that Real Madrid fans are asking now is whether Ancelotti is being questioned, which already happened in the fall. Club sources assure that the Italian, today, is not in danger but his credit is increasingly exhausted after four years (the previous three successful, with two Champions Leagues, two leagues and a Cup) with a lot of logical wear and tear. .

The crises

Madrid has only fired two coaches since 2009

In Florentino Pérez’s Madrid, crises simmer. The president is not one to make hasty decisions after a bad night. Since his return to the club in 2009 he has only fired two coaches in the middle of the season (Rafa Benítez and Julen Lopetegui. There was a third, Santi Solari, but the Argentine was nothing more than an emergency solution while the coach was looked for) .

Ancelotti has signed the current season and another, but he also has an offer to lead the Brazilian team on the table. If this season ends without major trophies (Champions or League) everything suggests that it will be the last of this second cycle for the Italian at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Without signing in winter

The club plans to bet on the quarry until the summer

What is beyond doubt in the club, whether the Italian continues or not, is the need to strengthen the squad, especially at the back, where the team suffers and concedes a lot. In Madrid they insist that they are not going to sign anyone in the winter market and they talk that the weakness of the defense is due to the fact that three starters are missing: Carvajal, Militão and Alaba, the latter about to return after more than a year injured.

The truth is that Madrid has tested the market to look for emergency solutions and has not found any to its liking. In the summer he was close to signing the Frenchman Leny Yoro, who ended up at Manchester United. He has been after bringing in Liverpool full-back Alexander-Arnold for some time, but the idea is rather that he comes with a release card in the summer. The club could make an effort to sign him now but without paying an excessive amount. When Ancelotti is asked, he is more in favor of pulling from the quarry.

In the summer there will surely be an exit operation. Lucas Vazquez, 33, is finishing his contract and they already believe that he is no longer capable. The same thing happens with Luka Modric, who turned 39 in September and still wants to renew a season. There are two players that the club considers a disaster and that Ancelotti is determined to keep: Tchouaméni and Mendy. If the Italian is not there, his continuity seems difficult.