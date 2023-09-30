Meta announced this week the arrival of chatbots with personalities similar to certain celebrities, with which it will be possible to chat. Presented as an entertaining evolution of ChatGPT and other forms of artificial intelligence, this latest technological development could prove dangerous, experts warn.

For Meta, formerly Facebook, they are “fun” elements of artificial intelligence, for others, they would be the first step towards realizing the “most dangerous artifact in human history”, paraphrasing the American philosopher Daniel C. Dennet in his essay against “the falsifications of individuals.”

The social media giant announced, last Wednesday, September 27, the launch of 28 chatbots (conversational agents) in theory endowed with their own personalities and designed especially for the youngest. Thus, there would be Victor, a supposed triathlete capable of “motivating you to give your best,” and Sally, the “free-spirited” friend who will know how to tell you when to breathe deeply.”

Furthermore, Internet users will thus be able to discuss with Max, an “experienced chef who will give good advice”, or launch into a debate with Luiz, who is not afraid to be “provocative” in his way of speaking.

A chatbot in the image of Paris Hilton

To reinforce the impression of addressing a personality rather than an amalgam of algorithms, Meta gave each of its chatbots faces. Thanks to her collaborations with celebrities, these robots look like the popular Paris Hilton, the TikTok star Charli D’Amelio or even the American and Japanese tennis player, Naomi Osaka.

Thats not all. Meta opened Facebook and Instagram accounts for each of its AI elements to give them an existence outside of conversational interfaces, and is working on giving them voice starting next year.

The parent company of Mark Zuckerberg’s empire also began searching for “screenwriters specialized in character creation,” in order to refine those “personalities.”

Meta introduced New AI Chatbot Characters. Get ready to chat with virtual Snoop, Brady, MrBeast, Paris Hilton and more on Meta’s apps thanks to wild new AI tech. 😱 These hyper-realistic celeb chatbots powered by artificial intelligence can converse on any topic under the sun… pic.twitter.com/6mYNDIw0fs — AI | NFTs | Web3 News (@NFTNews1) September 28, 2023



Meta can present these 28 chatbots as an innocent project for mass distraction of young Internet users, but all these efforts point to the ambitious project of building AI “as close as possible to humans”, ‘Rolling Stone’ magazine points out.

This race toward “person spoofing” worries a large number of observers of recent developments in research on large language models (LLM), such as ChatGPT or Llama 2, its version made on Facebook. Without going as far as Daniel C. Dennett who calls for locking up those who, like Mark Zuckerberg, venture down this path, “there is a portion of philosophers who denounce a deliberately misleading approach on the part of these large groups,” says Ibo. van de Poel, professor of ethics and technology at the University of Delf, in the Netherlands.

“AI cannot have personality”

The idea of ​​conversational agents “endowed with personality is in fact literally impossible,” says this expert. Algorithms are incapable of demonstrating “an intention in their actions, or free will, two characteristics that can be considered closely related to the idea of ​​personality,” says Ibo van de Poel.

Meta and others can, at most, imitate certain constitutive characteristics of a personality. “It must be technologically possible, for example, to teach a chatbot to express itself like its model,” explains Ibo van de Poel. Thus, Meta’s AI Amber, supposedly similar to Paris Hiltos, will perhaps have the same language tics as her human alter ego.

The next stage would be to train these LLMs to express the same opinions as their models. A much more difficult behavior to program, because it involves the creation of a kind of mental map faithful to all of a person’s opinions.

The risk is also that these chatbots endowed with personality will go astray. One of the conversational agents tested by Meta had then quickly expressed “misogynistic” opinions, reported ‘The Wall Street Journal’, which was able to consult internal group documents. Another committed the mortal sin of criticizing Mark Zuckerberg and praising TikTok.

This file photo taken on January 23, 2023 in Toulouse, southwestern France, shows screens with the OpenAI and ChatGPT logos. AFP – LIONEL BONAVENTURE

To build these personalities, Meta explains that he worked to provide them with “unique personal stories.” In other words, the creators of these AIs wrote biographies for them in the hope that a personality would emerge from them. “It is an interesting approach, but it would have been beneficial to include psychologists in these teams to better identify personality traits,” emphasizes Anna Strasser, a German philosopher who participated in a project to create a great model of language capable of philosophizing.

Meta’s anthropomorphism for its AI is largely explained by economic interest. “People are surely willing to pay to be able to talk and have a direct relationship with Paris Hilton or another celebrity,” summarizes Anna Strasser.

The more the user has the impression of communicating with a human being, “the more they will feel comfortable, they will interact for a longer time, and they will be more likely to return more often,” lists Ibo van de Poel. And in the universe of social networks, time – spent on Facebook and its advertisements – is money.

A tool, a person or something in between?

It is also not surprising that Meta inaugurates its search for AI with “personalities” with chatbots openly aimed at teenagers. “We know that young people are more likely to be attracted to anthropomorphisms,” says Anna Strasser.

But for the experts questioned, Meta is playing a dangerous game by insisting on the “human characteristics” of its AIs. “I would really have preferred that this group put more effort into better explaining what the limitations of these conversational agents are, rather than trying everything to make them seem more human,” laments Ibo van de Poel.

The emergence of these powerful LLM came to disturb “the dichotomy between what belongs to the sphere of the tool or the object, and the sphere of the living. These ChatGPTs are agents of a third type that come to place themselves between the two extremes,” explains Anna Strasser. The human being is still learning to behave in front of this UFO, and by making it believe that an I can have a personality, Meta suggests that we treat him more like a human than like a tool.

A response from ChatGPT, an AI chatbot developed by OpenAI, is seen on its website in this illustrative image taken on February 9, 2023. REUTERS – FLORENCE LO

It is dangerous because “Internet users will tend to trust what these AIs are going to tell them,” says Ibo van de Poel. It is not a theoretical risk: In Belgium, a man committed suicide in March 2023 after having argued for six weeks with an AI about the consequences of global warming.

Mainly, if everything is done to erase the border between the world of AI and that of humans, “this can potentially destroy trust in everything we find online, because we will no longer know who wrote what,” fears Anna Strasser. For the philosopher Daniel C. Dennett, it is the open door to the “destruction of our civilization, because the democratic system depends on the informed consent of the governed (which cannot be obtained if we no longer know what and who to trust). , he wrote in his essay.

So, between arguing with an AI that imitates Paris Hilton and destroying modern civilization, perhaps it’s just a click away?

This article was adapted from its original in French