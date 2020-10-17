Veteran actress Simi Grewal has turned 73 on 17 October. Simi is known for Bollywood films like ‘Do Badan’, Saathi, ‘Mera Naam Joker’, ‘Siddharth’, ‘Karj’. He made his 1962 debut with Feroz Khan in the film ‘Tarzan Goes to India’, in which he played Princess Kamara. Simi’s celebrity chat show ‘Randavu with Simi Grewal’ has also been very popular. Talking about Simi’s life, she was born in Ludhiana, Punjab. His father JS Grewal was a brigadier. Simi is the cousin of Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra.

Simi was raised in England. He was very fond of films since childhood. She used to go to see shooting sets in childhood. When she grew up and told parents that she wanted to become an actress, she refused. Simi sat on a hunger strike to convince the parents. He had stopped eating and drinking, as a result of which the parents agreed to him and thus cleared the way for him to come to the movies.

Simi’s personal life was full of ups and downs. When she was 17 years old, her first serious relationship was with the Maharaja of Jamnagar, who was her neighbor. After this, he dated Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Sharmila Tagore did not come in Mansoor’s life then. Simi was married to Ravi Mohan of Chunnamal family of Old Delhi but both of them got divorced soon.

Simi has always been in the headlines due to her attire. She is always seen wearing white clothes, due to which she is often asked. In an interview, Simi had said, “I love white color very much.” Even when I was younger, all the party dresses I used to have were white. I feel very happy in white clothes. If any other designs of color affect me, then I buy them but then they are left in my wardrobe without wearing them. ”