The Kiev District Court of Simferopol arrested for two months five members of the terrorist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami, banned in Russia, reports press service court.

“To choose a preventive measure in the form of detention until April 15, 2021,” the message says.

It is clarified that the defendants in the case are suspected of facilitating terrorist activities, as well as justifying terrorism and calling for terrorist acts. In addition, two of them are also charged with attempted seizure of power or forcible retention of power.

According to information TASS, another of the six members of the group was detained on the territory of the city of Sevastopol, therefore another court will soon choose a preventive measure.

Earlier, FSB officers detained 19 Islamists in four southern regions of the country who were planning a series of terrorist attacks in the North Caucasus.