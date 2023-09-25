The SIMEST Venture Capital Fund: a boost for Italian startups that want to grow abroad

In a context of rapid transformation, innovative Italian startups can find valid support for their international development in Venture Capital Fund handled by SIMEST. This public fund, operating in agreement with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has traditionally fulfilled the function of supporting the participation of SIMEST in the capital of foreign subsidiaries of Italian companies, a share at favorable conditions, always within the overall maximum limit of 49%.

SIMEST it has, in fact, been operational for 30 years in support of foreign direct investments by Italian companies and currently has a portfolio of 230 investments throughout the world. Long-term financial support made even more attractive by the possibility of also accessing the resources of Venture Capital Fundwhose conditions are particularly advantageous – a fixed fee equal to the ECB rate on the date of the resolution plus a spread between 0.50% and 1% depending on the size class of the proposing Italian company – and allow requesting companies to optimize the financial endowment of its investments, without giving up managerial control.

From this year, the Fund’s operations have been expanded to accompany the growth of younger and more dynamic entrepreneurial realities. There Budget Law 2022 has, therefore, recognized the Venture Capital Fund of SIMEST the possibility of investing – in collaboration with CDP Venture Capital SGR – in start-ups and innovative SMEs, allocating a ceiling of 200 million euros of resources to investments promoted by companies with a strong focus on ESGs or which operate in the sectors of digital transformation, scientific research and life sciences.

In a phase in which young innovative Italian companies are called upon to broaden their horizons beyond the border, the Venture Capital Fund it therefore proves to be a unique opportunity to better face the challenges of dimensional and geographical growth.

For more info go to https://www.simest.it/

