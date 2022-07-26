SIMEST, support for Italian companies most affected by the conflict in Ukraine

The difficult geopolitical context dominated by the conflict in Ukraine it produces inevitable consequences on that portion of the Italian business system historically linked to the area, both in terms of exports and in terms of procurement of raw materials, semi-finished and finished products, used in the production cycle. Precisely to allow our companies, already tried by the pandemic emergency, to face this new difficulty, SIMEST it structured an intervention in support of the realities most exposed to the countries involved in the conflict (Russia, Ukraine and Belarus). These companies will have the opportunity to access two types of subsidized loans with a zero-rate reimbursement and a non-repayable share of up to 40%, under the Temporary Crisis Framework. As far as 1.5 million euros to come to the rescue of the most affected realities.

Support for Italian companies exporting to Ukraine, the Russian Federation and Belarus

This product, active from 12 July to 31 October, is aimed at SMEs and MidCaps that have created, in the last three years, exports total to Ukraine, the Russian Federation and / or Belarus equal to at least 20% of turnover, suffering, due to the conflict, a decline in revenues.

Support for exporting companies with supplies from Ukraine, the Russian Federation and Belarus

Active from the second half of September, this loan will instead be addressed to Italian SMEs and MidCaps that in the last three years have achieved at least 10% of their turnover abroad and whose supplies – in the three years preceding the conflict – came for at least 5% from Ukraine, the Russian Federation and / or Belarus. A support in favor of those realities that are penalized by price increases or difficulty in procuring from the geographies affected by the ongoing conflict.

All detailed information is available on our website www.simest.it.

Subscribe to the newsletter

