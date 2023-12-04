On a challenging night for Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona demonstrated its superiority by winning 1-0, with a spectacular goal from Joao Félix. The Portuguese’s celebration, marked by rage, made clear the fervor of a meeting full of tension between both fans. However, beyond the specific result, a worrying statistic emerges for Diego Simeone: the Argentine coach He has visited the Camp Nou on 17 occasions and has failed to win in any of them.
The terrible statistics of Cholo Simeone in Barcelona
With 10 wins for Barcelona and 7 draws in these matches, Simeone has become the coach who has visited the Barça stadium the most times without achieving victory, surpassing Aguirre in this particular statistic. This record draws attention, as Simeone has proven to be a successful strategist with Atlético de Madrid, guiding them to titles and notable participations in European competitions.
However, the history at the Camp Nou has become a recurring challenge for “Cholo”. Despite his resilient tactics and ability to overcome obstacles, the culé fiefdom seems to resist the Argentine’s charm. The figures, implacable in their objectivity, reflect an unfavorable streak that seeks to be reversed by the rojiblanco coach.
With the arrival of Xavi to the Barcelona bench, the story has not changed for Simeone. On the four occasions in which both teams have faced each other with Xavi at the helm, the culés have emerged victorious in all of them. Three of those victories have occurred at the Camp Nou/Lluis Companys, and one at the Metropolitano, consolidating the negative trend for the red-and-white coach in this new stage of the confrontation. The question remains: Will Simeone be able to break this spell in future matches against Barcelona? The answer remains pending in a story that, for now, favors the Catalan team.
