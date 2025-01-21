



The end of the Champions League phase is approaching and the penultimate matchday this Tuesday pits two teams with aspirations of getting into the top eight and qualifying directly for the round of 16, Atlético de Madrid, eleventh, and Bayer Leverkusen…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only