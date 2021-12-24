On December 23, 2011, Atlético de Madrid announced the signing of Diego Pablo Simeone to take over the bench. The arrival of Cholo was a turning point for the club and since then Atleti has lived through one of the best decades in its history.
To celebrate, Simeone has published on his social networks an extensive and emotional letter addressed to all the Atléticos in which he reviews this decade at the head of the team and asks the rojiblanca fans for unity:
“Dear Atlético de Madrid fans,
It has been 10 years since my arrival as a coach and I did not want to spend the day without ceasing to thank you for your support from the first moment. It is inevitable that they come to me countless memories of moments spent together, enormous joys and sorrows that we have been overcoming …
TO Miguel Angel already Enrique for giving me the opportunity to return as a coach to which I always felt home … but above all to the footballers who always knew how to convey everything I feel for this game on the field, thus managing to excite us and make us feel proud of our team.
To all those who accompanied me within my coaching staff, working and seeking to improve ourselves day by day. And to the club employees for always being aligned on the same path, that of the MATCH BY MATCH.
Today we are going through a difficult time in terms of results and, from what I feel, I want to convey to you that being together, from fans, footballers, managers and coaching staff, we will continue to fight for our goals !! I only know one path, that of work and effort!
I still have to wish you all a merry Christmas and good health!
Diego Pablo Simeone. “
In these 10 years Simeone has returned Atleti to the path of titles, with him on the bench the rojiblancos have lifted 8 titles; led the team to two Champions League finals, the first in its history under the current format; It turned Atleti into a team feared by the greats of Europe but above all it gave it an identity.
