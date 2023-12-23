Dear Santa, I know that my cycle as coach of Atlético Madrid is going very well, people love me for what I did as a player and for what I am doing as a coach, but in life you always have to go for more, that's why I want to ask you a few things.
They are not only related to “Colchonero”, because as you well know I am very Argentine and I would also like to be able to give joy to all my people. There are my orders.
I already know that I am successful and that with me Atleti has won eight of the 33 titles that it has throughout its history, practically a quarter of the trophies that it accumulates in its cabinet, but the Champions League has not been possible for me and I would love to be able to win this current, before I leave.
I won important titles like La Liga and the Europa League, but I want to get rid of the UCL thorn. We have already lost twice against Real Madrid, in the final in Lisbon due to Sergio Ramos' goal in the 93rd minute that led to extra time in which they won 4-1, and two years later, in 2015/16, with a new victory for the whites, this time in the penalty shootout (5-3) after regulation time had ended with 1-1 on the scoreboard. Give me that!
Is Scaloni in doubt? If he doesn't continue, I'm… I know that at times I was reluctant to take the position, due to all the managerial turmoil with “Chiqui” at the head, but I would like to take advantage of that opportunity.
If it is in the national team, much better, but if I would not like to coach the Dwarf in Inter Miami, why not… I suffered against him so many times, I would like to have him in my favor once. And I forget all my worries, heh.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Simeone39s #letter #Santa #Claus #Christmas
Leave a Reply