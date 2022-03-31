Atlético has changed its face in the last month. The team that had lost its way is now a solid block that fully trusts what it does. Simeone has been retouching the puzzle, removing, putting and moving pieces until he has found solutions. In the center of the field there have been movements, but Cholo has found a trustworthy trio with which he will face Manchester City. It’s the same one that stormed Old Trafford.

At the controls of the red and white ship, Hector Herrera, Koke and DePaul. It is the trident of the last games (Cadiz, Manchester United and Rayo). The Mexican has already reached this stage settled in eleven and the others, with the clearer role of starter, have been growing in recent weeks. Herrera plays midfielderstarting the plays and giving support to all his teammates, Koke stands to his left and De Paul to his right. Both, with their backs covered, go easier to pressure and approach the rival area to do damage. This is how the captain scored in Vallecas.

Herrera helps Koke’s resurrection

Koke went through a valley stage, he himself recognized that he was not at his best, and with a thigh injury, but after his return he has shown his best virtues, and Herrera’s presence has been good for him. The Mexican, practically insignificant in the first section of the course, took advantage of the opportunity that Simeone granted him in Pamplona and has not left the eleven: he has been the brains of the team during the last seven games (603 minutes out of 630). And he has advanced his return in this break so as not to lose his footing.

The one who has straightened out his situation is Rodrigo de Paul. The Argentine was a fixture, but his performance fell apart to the point that, for example, he stayed no minutes at Atlético-Manchester United. Neither starter nor soft drink. Injuries to Kondogbia and Koke gave him another chance and he took advantage of it. After a bad first half at Villamarín, he retaliated after the break with a remarkable performance, then scored the winning goal against Cádiz and became a giant at Old Trafford.

Koke’s suspension gives Kondogbia or Lemar a chance against Alavés

With this situation, those who have lost weight are Kondogbia and Lemar. The former Valencia player also performed at a good level until he was injured against Celta, especially in the first leg of the Champions League. And in the case of Lemar, he has been out of the last few games due to a muscular problem as well, but he had already lost his place in the eleven before. For both, yes, a door opens: Koke will serve a sanction (five yellow) against Alavés, so Cholo will start one of them, maybe both, depending on how De Paul returns from Argentina. Because the match marked in red, although the cholista philosophy does not look further, is that of Manchester next Tuesday.