The Argentine coach must reverse an unprecedented negative dynamic since he landed on the rojiblanco bench, and it is that he had never lost four consecutive matches in LaLiga.
Atlético de Madrid have succumbed in their commitments against RCD Mallorca (1-2), Real Madrid (2-0), Sevilla (2-1) and Granada (2-1) in the most recent matches of the domestic competition. That is why, in a few weeks, it has gone from occupying third to sixth place. In their first clash of 2022, which will take place on Sunday, The cholo you might have the following concerns:
The Madrid team have won three of their last five games, beating RCD Mallorca (3-1), RCD Espanyol (1-0) and Deportivo Alavés (2-0). Along the way, he has also drawn (1-1) with Valencia and succumbed (2-0) against Villarreal.
The rojiblancos will receive the fourth worst visitor of the entire competition. He has five points out of 29 possible after a win, two draws and six losses. He has accumulated four defeats in his last five outings, in addition to a draw.
Rayo Vallecano occupies the last place in the Champions League, being fourth with 30 points, while Atlético is sixth with 29. The minimum rojiblanco objective in such a complicated season must be to be in the maximum continental competition, with which these meetings are key code.
Atlético de Madrid continues to accumulate casualties, especially in defense, which greatly condition the scheme to be used and the preparation of matches for the Argentine coach. The need to find alternatives at the tactical level is made difficult by fewer troops.
Diego Pablo Simeone’s men have four consecutive defeats in LaLiga, something unusual during his decade on the bench. They were four games without winning on two occasions: from matchday 36 in the 2013-14 season to the first of 2014-15 and in the last four of that same year. The worst streak of unbeaten crashes (5) was between dates 22 and 26 of the 2011-12 academic year, in the first months of the Argentine.
