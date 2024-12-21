Diego Simeone had never won in the League on Barcelona’s field and tonight he passed the subject in MontjuÏc. The Argentine coach could not hide his happiness: “I’m happy, I can’t lie. The team has suffered. Barcelona plays very well and attacks all the time. Today we had a great night defensively from several, with Oblak on top, which allowed us to survive.”

The Atlético coach was very graphic: “In the second half we were better and it was more played. We had Pablo Barrios with the 1-1. They had many, but we had the lucky goddess of forcefulness. With so much attacking you can “The team was patient and took advantage of a counterattack to score a great goal.”

The rival

“Barcelona has not deserved to lose in all the games it has lost”

Simeone praised Barcelona’s game: “I have no doubt that in all the games Barcelona has lost they have not deserved to lose. With Leganés and Las Palmas they had many scoring chances but football has these situations. “When the goal doesn’t come, it starts to be a problem.”

The Argentine highlighted the dedication of his players: ”My players are prepared to compete. The strongest thing we have is the group. The group demonstrates it with facts. When changes come, they really do. It’s what we coaches want. Let them all be in the same way. “Our way of competing with two monsters like Madrid and Barça is for us to have the whole team in good shape.”

In particular, Simeone praised Sorloth, the author of the 1-2 scoreline: ”Sorloth is cold. We had a talk with him three or four weeks ago. If we didn’t wait to get closer and for him to see what I’m like, we were going to lose him for six months. and he interpreted it (the talk) in the best way. It gets us out of the problem. Luckily today we won a great victory.”

The Athletic

“We found each other as we walked”

He ended with praise for his team: ”We found each other along the way. You have to follow what the players do well and try to improve and provide a structure. See that the team can progress. We went to Paris and the same thing happened as today. “What the club has left in its legacy to all the players who have passed through here is that,” he said.