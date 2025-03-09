03/09/2025



Updated at 6:00 p.m.





Atlético de Madrid deflates in the league. Between the two European derbies, he forgets to compete and falls in Getafe. A match in which he formed to tie, approached the victory by grace of the VAR and ended up defeated. A meeting marked by arbitral acting, although Simeone It is clear that they must focus on “play better.”

«It was not a good game to see, each, in its own way, sought what he needed to direct his game. We did not make a good game in terms of the game that the game needed, and still we arrived with options in that fortuitous penalty that appeared and that gave us the possibility of putting ourselves in advantage. We put ourselves in advantage and the expulsion of Correa appeared, ”said the Argentine.

In this regard, he analyzed the Red seen by the Argentine striker, whose subsequent insults heard and reflected in the Act Cuadra Fernández, which exposes him to a sanction from four to twelve games. «It can be expulsion, it may not, as the situation wants in Djené, that is thrown very well; The referee decides to expel Correa. From there, they were superior, they found both goals, very similar, ”he said.

However, he did not want to question the arbitration of Cuadra Fernández. «When the game ends, it ended. Us We cannot think about what the referee did or did not do, we have to play better»He stressed.









In addition, he said they must “accept a deserved defeat.” «We could not solve with the 1-0 the game we had in favor. We must accept it and start thinking about what is coming, ”he said. «We could not defend those final minutes well, we could not solve that front game proposed by the rival. The rival did it with courage, integrity, enthusiasm and enthusiasm and deserved it, ”he continued.

He also indicated that “even the goal” played “also bad.” “We couldn’t make the game we wanted to do,” he said. «In those 10-12 final minutes, they were brave, they were committed, they had efficiency in that frontal game and They deserved to win In those final 15 minutes, ”he said.

«After losing, nobody is happy, but not because we play with Madrid the Champions League and next Sunday with Barcelona. The players are not well because we did not play a good game. We must try to be strong, together, with the illusion of improving from the game. From improving from the game we can imagine other things, ”he concluded.