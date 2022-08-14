The last victory at home of the azulones against the colchoneros dates back to 2011. Here is the analysis of the bookmakers

Getafe and Atletico Madrid are ready to compete on the first day of the new La Liga season. Two teams that expect a lot from this championship after the difficulties and disappointments of the previous one. The team of Cholo Simeone has never really been competitive for the title, that of Sánchez Flores has managed to save just a hair. Appointment set for Monday 15 August at 19.30 at the Alfonso Pérez stadium.

HOW THEY ARRIVE – The Colchoneros strengthened in the summer especially with the return of Alvaro Morata, who was not redeemed by Juventus and who gave his former team a friendly hat-trick, the last one before the start of the season. Also important is the arrival of Molina from Udinese. Getafe did not stand by to watch this market session and how Atletico also fished in Serie A, bringing Borja Mayoral from Roma to Liga. Los Azulones, however, in the last friendly match played were defeated at the hands of Albacete, a team from the third Spanish category. Summer football yes, but nobody likes losing. See also Sports schedule for Monday, January 24

PREVIOUS – A super positive streak that of Atletico Madrid which in the last 19 matches has never lost against Getafe, taking home 17 wins and 2 draws. Sore and negative note for the hosts who failed to score even one goal during the match 17 times. It is against Atletico Madrid that the hosts have the longest winless streak against a single opponent in the top flight. Getafe’s last home win dates back to 2011 when the match ended 3-2 at Alfonso Pérez. On the other hand, Atletico Madrid have the best average of away wins against Getafe and Simeone has never been defeated: which is why Los Azulones are the opponents against whom he boasts the most games without ever losing in the competition. Atletico Madrid are the favorite victim of Enes Unal who has scored 4 goals in the last 10 games against the Colchoneros. For this a possible network of him is quoted at 4.20. Sponda Atletico instead the most probable scorer is Alvaro Morata at 3.15, followed by Joao Felix at 3.35 and by Griezmann at 3.60. See also Luis Díaz: the millionaire negotiation that never materialized

QUOTES – The bettors are betting on Atletico Madrid. Sign 2 agrees both Betfair and Novibet who set it at 1.95, while Snai lowers the odds to 1.85. Difficult, even if not impossible, the draw quoted at 3.10 unanimously by Betfair, Goldet, Leovegas, Better and Novibet. The sign 1 instead pays 5 times the stake for Bet365. Not only that, based on the previous ones, the bookmakers do not foresee a match full of goals. For this reason the Under 2.5 is quoted at 1.48 by PlanetWin and even lower, at 1.43, by GoldBet and Better at 1.43. A possible Over 2.5 instead would pay 3 according to Bet365. Getafe and Atletico Madrid are two of the most foul teams in La Liga and for this reason Bet365 sets the odds at 1.66 for the first card received by Getafe and at 2.10 the first received by Atletico.

EXACT RESULTS – The match between Getafe and Atletico Madrid ended 9 times with the result of 2-0 and in view of Monday’s match the same is quoted 7.90 by Novibet. A possible 1-0 Getafe victory significantly raises the stakes reaching Snai’s 9.50. A hat-trick from Atletico Madrid and a goal from Getafe are also well rated by Novibet, which sets the 1-3 at 25.00. See also Monza does not discount in the Champions League: Mulhouse overwhelmed

August 14, 2022 (change August 14, 2022 | 14:47)

