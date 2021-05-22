«This club continues to grow and has a future. When today (yesterday) I was reviewing in solitude the previous one of when we said goodbye to the Calderón, people asked me if I was going to stay and I said yes, because I knew that Atlético had a future and I was not wrong, “he proclaimed yesterday with pride Simeone, who guaranteed his continuity on the rojiblanco bench. «People get bored and tired, but I am a hard head, a very hard head. I know that the club can still continue to grow, “insisted the Argentine coach, for whom” this is one of the best years to become champion. ”

«In such a difficult year, with many family and friends who died, that this year Atlético is champion is different. It is a year as difficult as our history. It always cost us a lot, “he acknowledged. “The world today lives a very sad and very hard situation and I hope we have been able to give joy to a lot of people who have had a bad time,” he commented, with “enormous gratitude” to his players, “for their respect.”

Luis Suárez also highlighted the merit of Atlético to conquer the League “despite the difficulties” that the rojiblanco team had throughout the season, and wanted to launch a claim against the Barça leaders, led by Josep Maria Bartomea, who they fired him from the Barça club. “They looked down on me, but at Atlético they gave me the opportunity to be in force,” said the Uruguayan striker tearfully, who remembered his wife and children.