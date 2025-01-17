The coach of Atlético de Madrid, Diego Pablo Simeone, did not avoid the controversy arising from the match between Real Madrid and Celta in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. There were some plays in which the referee’s performance was questioned. Asked about this, Simeone acknowledged that he did not watch the game but added that he had been told that there were “episodes within the game like there have been for a hundred years.” “I don’t know what surprises you,” highlighted the red and white coach.

Shortly after, Cholo was asked if his team “can compete against what has been happening in the last hundred years,” to which the Argentine responded affirmatively: “Everyone competed a hundred years ago and they continue to compete. Of course you can.”

The mattress coach’s statements occurred at the press conference prior to his team’s match against Leganés. The Metropolitan team visits Butarque this Saturday at 4:15 p.m., the first match in which they will defend their leadership in LaLiga. Atlético is sweet, since it has 15 consecutive victories. But Cholo Simeone maintains his philosophy of going game by game.





Carlos Novo

Regarding whether this speech is “unambitious”, Simeone used irony and said: “Yes, I am unambitious, yes, for sure…”. For the Argentine, they have to live “in the moment”: “More than anyone else, we live game by game, so we have to enjoy the situation we are going through, knowing our virtues and also our defects.”