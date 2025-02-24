Diego Simeone went through the press conference of the previous semifinal of the Cup against Barcelona that starts tomorrow with short and simple answers. He was a very faithful Simeone to his style but against his custom he did give a clue to the eleven of Montjuïc. Juan Musso will play and not Oblak confirming that the Argentine is the goalkeeper for the Cup.

Simeone did not want to talk about what the possible absence of Lamine Yamal would be for the rival. “I don’t talk personally about each rival player. We know that they have determining players in all positions. Play who plays end up solving very well. We only think about how to take the game where we think we can harm them and we have a clear idea of ​​the game we want, ”he said.

The victory in the league

It is not reference

Asked what is the greatest strength of Barcelona, ​​Simeone had no doubts and responded quickly: “The coach. Because it has a great capacity to transmit to the players the style of play it proposes. Flick has done much good to Barcelona. ”

Atlético has already won Barcelona in the Liga at home, but Simeone does not believe that many lessons can be extracted from that victory: “We must manage every game by game. When you face great teams like Barcelona there are times when you have a bad time and you have to prepare to suffer. There will be good and bad moments, as happened against Real Madrid. You have to know that in the same game there will be different moments. Hopefully our good moments are more and above all than in those we are more forceful. ”

Simeone was delighted with the calendar who awaits his team (he faces Barcelona and two to Madrid in a few weeks). “We are excited, with enthusiasm and desire to compete, to face every game in the best way and now we just have to focus on tomorrow’s game,” he said.

Pablo Barrios

Absolute trust in him

Then, the Argentine spoke of several of his players and congratulated himself on having Pablo Barrios: “He is 21 years old and is a boy who is growing. It is important for us and is improving day after day. I see him with responsibility within the game. He had two expulsions, but will serve as experience for later matches. I have absolute confidence in the boy and in everything he will contribute to the team. ”

Less clear, Simeone behaved with the former Barça Lenglet and with Azpilicueta: “With Clemente we will see if it will begin or not and César made a great first half against Valencia. Tomorrow will not accompany us but we’ll see if Saturday may be, ”he said.