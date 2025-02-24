02/24/2025



Updated at 1:34 p.m.





Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona raised on Tuesday the curtain of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. A first episode of ninety minutes in Montjuic that will have its outcome within more than a month in the Metropolitan. A rojiblanco set that travels, for the first time in 14 years, knowing what is to leave his visit to the city.

For Simeone, there is no doubt what is the great strength of the Catalans. «The coach. It has a capacity to transmit to the players the style of play that is proposing. The arrival of Flick has done very well to Barcelona», Said the Argentine.

He did not want to reveal if the party plan will resemble his last visit to Montjuic, but it is clear that they will cross moments of suffering, as happened during most of the minutes in the League match. «When you face great teams, there are stages of the game that you are going to have a bad time. You have to be prepared to resist. Surely we will cross good moments, of possibility, as with Madrid, and moments in which they are better than us. I hope it is more good ours. More forceful ».

In the chapter of proper names, the coach confirmed the ownership of Mussothat will remain as the goalkeeper of the Cup, and the loss of Azpilicueta. Regarding neighborhoods, which returns after the expulsion against Celta, Simeone defended the level and capacity of growth of the canterano. «He is a boy who is growing, is being very important for us and is improving day after day. I see it with a lot of responsibility within the game. He had these two expulsions that will surely serve as experience for later matches. Absolute trust in the boy and everything that will contribute to us ».









Regarding Barcelona, ​​however, he did not want to comment on individualities such as the possible decline of Lamine Yamal, which has not trained this Monday, or Szczesny’s security. «We are not going to talk personally about each of the players of the rival. We know that he has in all his important football positions, offensively they are spending a very good time and plays who plays ends up solving very well, ”he said.