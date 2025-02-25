Cholo Simeone gave a lot of value to Atlético tie in Montjuïc. “The game was not easy to play it and the truth is that the spirit with which my boys compete for me. We went for 4-3, we had the chance of Correa, that of Sorloth … and in the end 4-4. Open party with a very difficult opponent but we have our tools, ”he said with a hoarse voice in the press room.

For Diego Simeone, one of the draws of the tie were the changes: “I understood that we needed legs inside and with Correa we could have that depth and courage to play above. With Sorloth and Julian, who did an incredible job today. Lino also entered very well on the left. I think the team felt more and more comfortable. It was perceived until we could win it. ”

Atlético coach the goals were bothering the stopped ball: “They put two goals to an annoying ball. We can improve it. But it was a game in which I knew this could happen. With a team like Barcelona it is impossible for you to do a goal. To beat them you have to make goals. Reversing a result on your court, with 4-2 … was not easy, ”he said.

The Atlético coach explained what I had felt with the goals: “With 0-2 after five minutes I told myself, they are making it very easy and do not believe them, you are not so happy. With 4-2 I thought we were having a very bad time and in the end when we tied I told myself that we had rounded a night in which we surely made our fans happy. ”

Simeone does not yet think about the second leg: “4-2 was a hard result with a rival like Barcelona, ​​but 4-4 equals the tie. And there is a lot for April 2. There are many games ahead. Especially this Saturday with Athletic. The time will come to think about the return. ”

Julián Álvarez

“We made a great game”

At the field, Julián Álvarez, who was happy for the tie: We know that we made a great game and that we still have 90 minutes. ”

For the Argentine striker, the good thing is that “we have always been in the game, with our heads up and thinking that we can. We always work it in this way and the team shows it. Humility and work always pays. We are a large group and today it was demonstrated again with our weapons. ”