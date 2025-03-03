Atlético has only lost one of its last seven derbis but has been eliminated by Real Madrid in European competitions five times they have faced, including two finals. The rojiblancos also advanced Real Madrid in the league table this weekend, but Diego Simeone understands that in football statistics and stories have little influence: “We have a lot of respect because the opponent is great, but the previous matches do not influence at all. For the city of Madrid, having a match like this is spectacular and for Spain it will also be very good because a Spanish team will be in the Champions League rooms. We are going to play with a lot of respect and enjoy it, prepared for everything that has to come. ”

Atlético’s coach does not want to talk about favorites: “I don’t understand that, but obviously I respect the search to have a favorite. Madrid is an important rival we respect, but we also know about our strength and try to enhance. A match of this caliber is full of details and in those cases the details are defining, ”he said.

Mood

With the illusion of the first day

Atlético this season has not lost either against Barcelona or against Madrid, two clubs that Simeone always says that they are above their team: “I always put them in the place they are in their history, they are history and we are pure growth, which is very beautiful.”

Simeone said he felt full: “I am very excited, as if it were the first day in Atlético, with the search with which I arrived and the intention of taking it to an important place, respecting its values, its history. We have to enjoy these moments. ”

Asked if tomorrow he seeks to hit the table or simply leave Bernabéu alive, he replied: “The two situations are related, I find no differences between one and the other.” He also sees a different Madrid in the Champions: “As we always relate things to history and that of Madrid in the Champions League is extraordinary. But tomorrow we will surely have a great opportunity, ”he said.

Julián Álvarez

Do not tuene roof

The coach does not opt ​​to win the Champions League: “For me the following is always the most important. I focus on tomorrow’s game because there are many days left. ”

Simeone does not see growth ceiling to Julián Álvarez: “It is not known where he has his roof because he is very young and has a margin of improvement. Hopefully we can help you continue to grow. ”

Rodrigo de Paul

“I identify with the values ​​of Atlético”

Before Simeone spoke Rodrigo de Paul, who claimed to feel delighted in the club: “I love the club and identify with its values. We all agree and it is incredible. I only think about today. I always believe that the best moment is about to arrive and work for it. The only analysis is that we measure Madrid at the Bernabéu who is the current European champion and we must compete: the rest has no value. “

The Argentine midfielder prepares for a great battle: “Bellingham’s decline will be important for them, but it is Real Madrid and have hierarchy players. The team has to be 100% because it will be physical and mental wear, ”he said.