Atlético de Madrid begins the upload of the Tourmalet with two great results, the draw in Barcelona and the victory against Athletic to advance Madrid and sleep leaders. Next aforementioned repect, the European derby, although Simeone wants some respite when asked about the Bernabéu appointment. «Let me enjoy this game. Let’s enjoy until tomorrow, you call me and answer you. If we see each other in two days, ”said the Argentine with a laugh.

Before that, the rojiblanco coach did not give any importance to the fact of occupying the first position, at least for a few hours, since his work is now “enjoying the way” and the relevant is “how the season ends.” He wanted to value the “extraordinary work” of his players, “especially those who do not even enter.” «They generate equipment, generate group. I wish we can keep it because it is the basis to approach the most beautiful things, ”he thanked.

When analyzing the suffered victory, Simeone said there were moments for both teams, but what made the difference was that «The fortune goddess of the crossbar appeared and to have Julian with us», A footballer who, when he knew from his arrival, reminded others such as Luis Suárez or Villa. «They are special players, who have a gift, differential. I am glad his humility and his way of working », a praise to which Javi Galán joined. «If people enjoy seeing it on weekends, imagine we see him every day».

While the protagonist of the match, who already exceeded his scorer record in Europe and with his twenty -first time he stays five goals to beat his best record in River, said that the key to his great performance is that “he feels very comfortable”, both inside and outside the field, and that later “is reflected on the court.”









For his part, Valverde left the Metropolitan satisfied with the party of his, who competed until the end, and did not blame the bad luck of the three posts that prevented the draw. «The sticks are for something, to hold the goal. We have had a little mistake, especially in the first with the two sticks in a row ”, to which he added that, after this defeat, the dream of fighting for the league is further, although without forgetting his priority. «Atlético has gone with a lot of margin. We are clear about the start of the season. We want to reach the front but above all that does not reach you from behind, ”concluded the ‘txingurri’.