03/15/2025



Updated at 6:56 p.m.





Atlético de Madrid receives Barcelona this Sunday in the Metropolitan in a decisive encounter for its aspirations in the League. Despite the game by match that Simeone always clings, the Argentine wanted before addressing the appointment against the Catalans reflect the feeling of the colchonera parish, three days after the penalty of Julián Álvarez, of «by«anger, anger and injustice».

«Normally I say Barcelona. The situation merits explaining my feeling of anger, of rage, of injustice. But from the place I have the only thing I have to do is work so that the team continues to compete as compete. Understand our people The feeling we have all Those of us in Atlético de Madrid, of anger, anger and injustice, ”said the coach before communicating that he would not answer any more questions about this issue.

Yes, he explained the reason for his speech, motivated by the feeling of his parish. «People is incredible, it excites. That is why I allowed myself not to say Barcelona quickly as I usually say and tell the feeling that we all have as I explained »to which he added that it is clear that his hobby, that is” proud of the team “,” will be. “

As Carletto said [Ancelotti] The game is over. We have a nice opportunity against a great rival, to focus on us and try to transmit to people the illusion of being able to continue competing as we are doing, ”he said.









Regarding the great party that is presented against the Barcelonathe Argentine said that “it is important to maintain a distance according to the lack of season.” Therefore, athletic options go through “winning to approach or tie to maintain that space”, currently one point with a game more than the Catalans. In the case of Victoria Visitor, “Barcelona would lead the title.”