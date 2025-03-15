Touched encouragement. Also angry and somewhat dismayed. Thus Simeone appeared at the press conference prior to the party against Barcelona. His Atlético without time to drown his sorrows is replenished from the blow of the elimination of the round of 16 of the Champions League against Real Madrid in the penalties, among the irresolvable controversy of the penalty invalidated to Julián Alvarez and the tremendous effort of a match and an extension of so much tension. Only 93 hours later, everything is also played in the competition for the Aliga, while loosaa in the second round: 12 of 24 points, after losing 2-1 in Getafe.

“Normally, I always say ‘Barcelona’ (the name of his next opponent), but I believe that this time the situation asks to explain my feelings. My feelings of anger, anger and injustice. But, from the place I have, all I have to do is work so that the team continues to compete as always competes, ”he said at a press conference, three days after European elimination before the white team.

So far. The Argentine coach warned that he was not going to “answer the previous game more” against Real Madrid because “as Carletto (Ancelotti, a white club technician) said, the game has already ended and nothing, to think about the game that comes (against Barcelona),” Simeone added.

From here, without abandoning an expression of dismay and disbelief after a disastrous week, Simeone focused on Barcelona. A point separates both teams. Barcelona, ​​with one less match. “We are worried about Barça. They play very well. They are a very complete team. They have managed this last week well and the game should be taken where we know that we can hurt them, ”said Simeone

The precedents say that Atlético de Madrid has won in the first round in December, in Montjuïc, in the last duel of the year. Those of Flick dominated their rival with a great Pedri, but did not specify their opportunities, which took advantage of the red and white block to overcome in the added time thanks to a against executed by Alexander Sorloth (1-2). Then, in the first leg of the semifinal of the Copa del Rey, Barça made the most difficult: he raised the early 0-2 of Simeone’s. They marked Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Pedri and Lewandowski. But they allowed the final tie in the addition again with a goal from Sorloth. Simeone did not want to clarify if he will be a starter. “We will assess what is better for the game, knowing the load of the Champions League meeting and we will manage all our tools in the best way,” he said.

The defeat of the last day against Getafe puts Atlético in an almost limit situation. The reality is evident: a point above Barcelona with one less match, the draw or triumph are indispensable for the rojiblanco team. “It is important to keep the distance. It is clear that for our options it happens to win or tie. And a victory of Barcelona would lead the title for Barcelona, ​​”Simeone granted. He plays it this Sunday. There are no nuances. A defeat would be definitive.