Simeone, who was in a hurry to appear and did so before Ancelotti, became a school teacher, in which journalists were their students, to address the Double touch of Julián Álvarez For the goal in the batch he was canceled. His first impression was that “apparently the referee says that when Pisa touches the ball, but the ball does not move.”

When being reheated by the action, the Argentine coach went a little further. «When he supports the foot, the ball does not move even a little. If the Var called it, that I never saw to call in a penalty, he wants to believe that they saw that he touched it ». And when approached for the third time for this issue, the teacher’s vein came out. «Did he touch it twice or not? ¡That raised his hand who saw that Julian touched her twice! Come on, come on! ”He snapped in the press room, without obtaining too much response, something he remembered with reproach in his appearance.

Before the increase in his fever for the penalty of Julián, Simeone said he feels “proud” of the “incredible” game that the players did. Six of six athletic eliminations at the hands of Madrid, but Simeone remains that in all of them the white team suffered from beautiful. «I am happy because we compete in a way that is exemplary. We may not have been able to beat Madrid in Champions, but surely They had a bad time and they will remember us: ‘Look that these were screwed, they always put it to us.’

After the game, Atlético gave a kind of return of honor and in it the rojiblanco coach requested a last breath for his players, despite the hard defeat. «People leave with the pain of having been left out, but knowing that their team left everything and that’s why applause deserved. It was a very nice day. Unfortunately we didn’t have to continue, but I’m leaving in peace. LOSING, BUT IN PEACE»Simeone concluded.